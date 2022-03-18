Springdale woman convicted of manslaughter for crash while huffing and driving

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale woman was convicted Thursday of crashing her car into a backyard and house, killing a resident and injuring a toddler almost two years ago.

Police responded to a call about a single-vehicle wreck at 4070 Butterfly Ave. just before 8:20 p.m. on June 4, 2020, and found a Nissan Altima in the backyard and Ofelia Vasquez unconscious, according to a news release by the Springdale Police Department.

Vasquez was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Authorities said the car also hit Violet Rosales, 34, and a 3-year-old girl. They were taken to a hospital, and the child was airlifted to another hospital.

Sheila Kirkpatrick, 51, told police she was driving home and the last thing she remembered was a roundabout on Don Tyson until she woke up to people screaming.

Kirkpatrick was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter, battery in the second degree and misdemeanor battery in the third degree in Washington County Circuit Court. The jury recommended nine years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on the manslaughter charge, three years on the felony battery charge and a year in jail on the misdemeanor battery charge, to run concurrently.

Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor followed the jury recommendation.

According to prosecutors and police, Kirkpatrick was "huffing" difluoroethane when she lost control of her vehicle.

Huffing is slang for the practice of inhaling toxic fumes from glue or household products for their intoxicating effects.

Difluoroethane is a colorless and odorless gas, which is used as a liquefied compressed gas. It is used as a cooling agent, as an aerosol propellant and in the manufacture of other chemicals.

Brian Lamb, deputy prosecutor, said a blood test was positive for difluoroethane and a can of aerosol computer cleaner was found in Kirkpatrick's car. The test did not indicate the concentration in Kirkpatrick's bloodstream, Lamb said.

Lamb complimented Springdale police for their work on the case.

"Huffing and driving around is dangerous," Lamb said. "We hope the outcome can provide some comfort to the family."