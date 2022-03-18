State Sports Briefs

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Pennington tabbed to lead Little Rock Christian

Kyle Pennington, who took Russellville to a fourth consecutive conference title last month, is heading south after agreeing to become the next boys head coach at Little Rock Christian.

The University of Arkansas graduate is taking over for long-time high school Clarence Finley, who's set to retire.

"This is an unbelievable opportunity for me, my wife and two kids," Pennington said in a release. "There's great potential for a lot of success here and building relationships is key. ... coaches, players, parents, everyone involved. We'll hang our hats on relationships."

Pennington led Russellville to 5A-West titles in each of his four seasons with the program. This season, he guided the Cyclones to a 22-8 record and a spot in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

-- Erick Taylor

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Robinson, Morgan lead AMC honors

Central Baptist College senior Kelvin Robinson and Lyon College freshman John Paul Morgan were recently named American Midwest Conference player of year and freshman of year, respectively.

Robinson was named first-team all-conference and led the league in scoring, averaging 20.3 points per game.

Morgan was named to the all-conference third team, all-freshman team, all-defensive team, Champions of Character team and all-academic team. Morgan led the league in rebounds with 10.4 average per game and was the only player in the league with a double-digit average for scoring and rebounds.

Jordan Parker of Central Baptist and Ben Keton of Lyon College were selected to the all-conference second team.

Brevin Brimble and James Moore of Central Baptist made the all-conference third team.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services