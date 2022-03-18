STEAM program brings students, teachers, parents together at Decatur school

DECATUR -- Parents and teachers gathered at Northside Elementary School in Decatur on March 3 for a unique look into the wonders students experience as they participate in the world of science and art.

STEAM education focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Megan Boyd, the gifted and talented coordinator for grades kindergarten through eighth grade in the Decatur School District, set a goal of getting students and families involved in not only exploration of the wonders that surround them but also working together to solve complex issues that may arise during the learning experience.

"We had more than 300 students, parents and siblings join us for our STEAM night last night," Boyd explained. "All twelve of our stations had at least one of these components. The goal for the night was to guide student and family inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking through hands-on exploration and creativity. We partnered with The Scott Family Amazeum and the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative to put this event together. Faculty and staff from the elementary [school] volunteered their time to facilitate learning and exploration at different stations. It was a very successful night of learning."

Westside Eagle Observer/SUBMITTED Students at Northside Elementary in Decatur explore frozen water balloons to learn about water chemistry, phase changes and density during the STEAM night March 3.

