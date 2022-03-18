Sections
STEAM program brings students, teachers, parents together at Decatur school

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/SUBMITTED Three students take the opportunity to explore the inside of electronics, like this television monitor, to get a beginner's look into the inside world of tinkering. Toy take apart was a huge hit during the March 3 STEAM night program at Decatur Northside Elementary.

DECATUR -- Parents and teachers gathered at Northside Elementary School in Decatur on March 3 for a unique look into the wonders students experience as they participate in the world of science and art.

STEAM education focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Megan Boyd, the gifted and talented coordinator for grades kindergarten through eighth grade in the Decatur School District, set a goal of getting students and families involved in not only exploration of the wonders that surround them but also working together to solve complex issues that may arise during the learning experience.

"We had more than 300 students, parents and siblings join us for our STEAM night last night," Boyd explained. "All twelve of our stations had at least one of these components. The goal for the night was to guide student and family inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking through hands-on exploration and creativity. We partnered with The Scott Family Amazeum and the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative to put this event together. Faculty and staff from the elementary [school] volunteered their time to facilitate learning and exploration at different stations. It was a very successful night of learning."

  photo  Westside Eagle Observer/SUBMITTED Students at Northside Elementary in Decatur explore frozen water balloons to learn about water chemistry, phase changes and density during the STEAM night March 3.
  
  photo  Westside Eagle Observer/SUBMITTED In the library at Northside Elementary, scribble bots are used as a fun way to get students interested in circuitry and allow them exposure to the engineering design process during the STEAM program March 3.
  

Print Headline: STEAM education focus of program

