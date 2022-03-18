Super Quiz: Religion

1. This Protestant denomination advocates baptism by immersion of adult believers only.

2. LDS is short for --------.

3. German theologian who led the Reformation.

4. In Islam it is known as the Buraq Wall.

5. Zen is based on this religion.

6. This is often regarded as Japan's indigenous religion.

7. Karl Marx said that it was the "opium of the people."

8. Title of respect for a religious leader among Shiite Muslims.

9. A collection of religious texts that comprise the earliest Hindu sacred writings.

ANSWERS:

1. Baptists

2. Latter-day Saints

3. Martin Luther

4. Wailing Wall or Western Wall

5. Buddhism

6. Shinto

7. Religion

8. Ayatollah

9. Vedas