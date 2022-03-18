Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Religion

Today at 1:41 a.m.

1. This Protestant denomination advocates baptism by immersion of adult believers only.

2. LDS is short for --------.

3. German theologian who led the Reformation.

4. In Islam it is known as the Buraq Wall.

5. Zen is based on this religion.

6. This is often regarded as Japan's indigenous religion.

7. Karl Marx said that it was the "opium of the people."

8. Title of respect for a religious leader among Shiite Muslims.

9. A collection of religious texts that comprise the earliest Hindu sacred writings.

ANSWERS:

1. Baptists

2. Latter-day Saints

3. Martin Luther

4. Wailing Wall or Western Wall

5. Buddhism

6. Shinto

7. Religion

8. Ayatollah

9. Vedas

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Religion

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT