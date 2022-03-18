Suspects arraigned in drugs, gun case

Eleven suspects arrested Wednesday in the West Memphis area on drug conspiracy and weapons charges were arraigned Thursday on charges contained in a 12-page, 17-count indictment that was handed up earlier this month and unsealed on Wednesday.

Those 11 were in addition to 13 arraigned Wednesday as part of the third phase of a federal drug interdiction investigation dubbed Operation "Money Don't Sleep," that since 2015 has resulted in the arrests of nearly 100 people and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns.

The latest indictment named 32 people investigators allege were involved in the drug trade in Crittenden County, with 22 of those being arrested Wednesday, another four already in custody and six still at large. Thursday's court proceedings before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray brought the total of those arraigned on charges contained in the latest indictment to 24.

As it was Wednesday, before the hearing the courtroom buzzed with activity as defense attorneys who were summoned either from the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock or who sit on the Criminal Justice Act panel to provide legal services to indigent defendants talked to family members of those arrested or scanned legal paperwork provided by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, who is prosecuting the case.

When the first group of defendants was brought in, attorneys assigned to their defense moved in to introduce themselves and to have their new clients review and sign legal documents that Eldridge had handed out prior to the proceedings.

Of the 11 defendants arraigned Thursday, Ray placed five on pre-trial release after appointing an attorney for them and cautioning them that any violations of their conditions of release could land them in jail to await trial and possibly result in new charges. He said violation of a federal law while on pre-trial release can carry stiff penalties.

"Doing that can literally lead to decades in a federal prison," Ray cautioned one defendant.

Ray warned another defendant that any violation of his pre-trial release, even a minor interaction with police should he fail to report it, could land him in jail for the duration of the case.

"This isn't like state court," he said. "In federal court, there are swift consequences."

The defendants placed on pre-trial release were: Antonios Reed, 35; Reousca Rodgers, 29; and Tristan Harris, 39, all of West Memphis; Melvin Watson, 41, of Proctor; and Lloyd Scott, 40, of Memphis.

All five have been charged in Count 1 of the indictment with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and, if convicted, face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years on supervised release.

During a short recess, federal marshals escorted the remaining six defendants into the courtroom, seating all of them in the jury box. After brief meetings with their appointed attorneys, Ray stepped back into the courtroom and resumed the arraignments.

The second part of the hearing moved much more quickly because all six defendants were ordered remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the request of Eldridge, with each man reserving their right to later bond hearings.

Christopher Harrison, 49, of Cordova, Tenn.; Donald Chess, 38, of Bartlett, Tenn.; and Quentis Harris, 44, of West Memphis, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. Each man faces possible penalties of five to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years to life on supervised release on each count.

Octavious Hodges, 35, of West Memphis, and Don Franklin, 38, of Marion, were both indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, each man faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years supervised release on each count.

Christopher Cochran, 39, of West Memphis, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of ammunition. If convicted, he faces the same maximum penalty as Hodges and Franklin on the first two counts and an additional 10 years in prison, $250,000 fine and three years supervised release on the ammunition count.

All 11 defendants pleaded innocent to all charges. A trial date was set for April 18 at 9:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller, although that date is likely to be continued.