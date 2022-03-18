Theater’s ruins scoured for life





KYIV, Ukraine -- Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the grand, columned theater in central Mariupol after their homes were destroyed in three weeks of fighting in the southern port city of 430,000.

More than a day after the airstrike, there were no reports of deaths. With communications disrupted across the city and movement difficult because of shelling and other fighting, there were conflicting reports on whether anyone had emerged from the rubble.

"We hope and we think that some people who stayed in the shelter under the theater could survive," Petro Andrushchenko, an official with the mayor's office, told reporters. He said the building had a relatively modern basement bomb shelter designed to withstand airstrikes. Video and photos provided by the Ukrainian military showed that the at least three-story building had been reduced to a roofless shell, with some exterior walls collapsed.

Other officials had said earlier that some people had gotten out.

"Adults and children are emerging from there alive," Ukraine's human-rights ombudsman, Lyudmila Denisova, reported early Thursday as the rescue effort continued.

Satellite imagery on Monday from Maxar Technologies showed huge white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the theater spelling out "CHILDREN" in Russian -- "DETI" -- to alert warplanes to those inside.

Across the city, snow flurries fell around the skeletons of burned, windowless and shrapnel-scarred apartment buildings as smoke rose above the skyline.

Cars, some with the "Z" symbol of the Russian invasion force in their windows, drove past stacks of ammunition boxes and artillery shells in a neighborhood controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Russia's military denied bombing the theater or anyplace else in Mariupol on Wednesday.

The strike against the theater was part of a series of bombardments of civilian sites in multiple cities over the past few days.

In the northern city of Chernihiv, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours, killed amid heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said on Thursday.

Civilians were hiding in basements and shelters across the embattled city of 280,000.

"The city has never known such nightmarish, colossal losses and destruction," Chaus said.

Ukrainian officials said 10 people were killed Wednesday while waiting in a bread line in Chernihiv. According to his sister, an American man, Jim Hill, was among them.

At least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community center before dawn in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, according to Mayor Veniamin Sitov.

In eastern Ukraine, a municipal pool complex where pregnant women and women with children were taking shelter was also hit Wednesday, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration. There was no word on casualties in that strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country in a video address to German lawmakers, saying thousands of people have been killed, including 108 children. He also referred to the situation in Mariupol, saying: "Everything is a target for them."

The address began with a delay because of a technical problem caused by an attack close to where Zelenskyy was speaking, Bundestag deputy speaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt said.

Zelenskyy's office said Russian airstrikes hit the Kalynivka and Brovary suburbs of the capital, Kyiv. Emergency authorities in Kyiv said a fire broke out in a 16-story apartment building hit by remnants of a downed Russian rocket, and one person was killed.

In recent days, Zelenskyy has been taking his case directly to Western lawmakers, urging them to help Ukraine fight Russia. To the British Parliament, he recalled the Nazis' campaign of terror. To Congress, he spoke of Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, it was Germany's turn: Zelenskyy, addressing the Bundestag, offered multiple references to German atrocities inflicted on Ukraine and Russia, among others, in World War II, and analogies to the Berlin Wall.

"You are like behind the wall again," he said. "Not the Berlin Wall but in the middle of Europe, between freedom and slavery."

Zelenskyy said he was thankful to U.S. President Joe Biden for additional military aid, but he would not get into specifics about the new package, saying he did not want Russia to know what to expect. He said when the invasion began on Feb. 24, Russia expected to find Ukraine much as it did in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea without a fight and backed separatists as they took control of the eastern Donbas region.

Instead, he said, Ukraine had much stronger defenses than expected, and Russia "didn't know what we had for defense or how we prepared to meet the blow."

Western officials portrayed the Russian advance as bogged down.

While Russian forces have made a bit of progress in the south and east, said one of the officials, they are stalled outside Kyiv, the capital, where they have taken heavy casualties and have failed to achieve dominance in the air. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Given all the setbacks, the Western officials said they were no longer confident that Russia planned a ground assault on Kyiv, a major objective. "An ill-judged assault on a city as well-prepared and well-defended as Kyiv would be a very costly business," one said. They cautioned that Russia could still decide to assault the city or, failing that, strangle it in a prolonged siege.

As cruise missiles hammered their capital, Ukrainian fighters described several successful, if modest, counteroffensives against Russian forces.

To the east of Kyiv, in the suburban town of Brovary, the thrust of the counterattack focused on artillery, according to Lt. Pavlo Proskochilo, military commander in the town. He said Ukrainian artillery strikes had in some places forced the Russians to dig in, assuming more of a defensive than offensive posture.

"We hit them in the teeth," he said. "They are now waiting for reinforcements."

At a Thursday meeting of the U.N. Security Council, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured. Tedros said disruption to hospital services now poses an extreme risk to people with serious illnesses and "the lifesaving medicine we need right now is peace."

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven leading economies accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of conducting an "unprovoked and shameful war," and called on Russia to comply with the International Court of Justice's order to stop its attack and withdraw its forces.

Russian law enforcement, meanwhile, announced the first known criminal cases under a new law that allows for 15-year prison terms for posting what is deemed to be "false information" about the war.

One day after Biden called Putin a "war criminal," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said American officials were evaluating and documenting potential war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Blinken said the intentional targeting of civilians would amount to a war crime and that there will be "massive consequences" for any such crimes that are confirmed.

Blinken suggested that Putin "may be growing more desperate" and warned that Moscow might be preparing to use chemical weapons and had begun to kidnap local officials in Ukraine and replace them with Putin's allies.

Both Ukraine and Russia this week reported some progress in negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that some negotiators were breaking into working groups, "but there should be contacts today."

Zelenskyy said he would not reveal Ukraine's negotiating tactics.

"Working more in silence than on television, radio or on Facebook," Zelenskyy said. "I consider it the right way."

While details of Thursday's talks were unknown, an official in Zelenskyy's office told reporters that on Wednesday, the main subject discussed was whether Russian troops would remain in separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after the war and where the borders would be.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ukraine was insisting on the inclusion of one or more Western nuclear powers in the negotiations and on legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine.

In exchange, the official said, Ukraine was ready to discuss a neutral military status.

Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.

The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the U.N. estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.

A British intelligence report said that Russian forces have "made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days," and that they "continue to suffer heavy losses." U.S. assessments have put Russian military deaths at 7,000, although the figure cannot be independently confirmed.

CALL TO CHINA

As the fighting continues, Biden planned to speak today with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing economic competition between the two countries and Russia's war against Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the phone call in a Thursday statement that said it's "part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication" between the United States and China.

The call follows an intense seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.

U.S. officials have said that China has amplified Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Putin's forces to attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports, denied by the Kremlin, that Russia has reached out to China for aid as it faces sanctions and an invasion that faces stiff resistance by Ukrainians.

At the meeting, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing's posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi's government.

GETTING AID IN

As the invasion enters its fourth week, aid agencies continue to escalate their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting, and also to over 3.2 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began.

Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland, roughly 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, has become a humanitarian aid hub for the region. By road and by air, aid supplies -- including food, blankets, solar lamps, warm clothing, mattresses, jerrycans and plastic sheeting -- continue to arrive in a warehouse run by the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, next to the airport outside Rzezsow.

"What we have been doing is bringing more people into the country, bringing more assistance into the country, working with partners to make sure that we can work effectively, to do what we can to help," said Matthew Saltmarsh, UNHCR spokesman.

Saltmarsh said the agency has received in the past month "over 300 million lots of donations" from the private sector and has managed to deliver some of the relief supplies to Ukraine. So far, the UNCHR has moved 22 trucks and soon plans to move another 10 with emergency supplies to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, not far from the Polish border.

Lviv has largely been spared the scale of destruction unfolding further east, becoming the first destination for many of those fleeing the country.

Some of the aid transported to the city has been unloaded and distributed there, Saltmarsh said, but the rest is waiting to go on when the security situation allows humanitarian assistance to reach the hardest-hit parts of the country, including the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"That is obviously very worrying and a big challenge for the humanitarian community," he added.

A Red Cross official in Lviv said some of the supplies reaching the city were being sent to other parts of Ukraine when that is possible.

Anette Selmber-Andersen from the International Federation of the Red Cross said that so far, 400 tons of aid has been sent into eastern Ukraine. She said food was most needed in the country's east, but that there's "high demand for medecines."

In Lviv itself, the need for psychosocial support services was on the rise because the city's population swelled from 700,000 to about a million in less than a month due to an influx of people displaced by heavy fighting elsewhere in Ukraine, Selmer-Andersen said.

"The people coming here have been through extreme situations and they are traumatized, they are afraid, they are worried," she added.

Aid agencies are also stepping up efforts to assist the refugees, about half of them children, who have escaped Ukraine over the past three weeks.

Refugees now arriving in neighboring countries are "more vulnerable, in a more traumatic state" than those who came in the early days of the war, said Saltmarsh.

Information for this article was contributed by Eldar Emric, Rafal Niedzielski, Maria Grazia Murru, Florent Bajrami, Andrea Rosa, Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press and Andrew E. Kramer, Michael Schwirtz and Eric Nagourney of The New York Times.





Tetiana Vaskovska, 58, weeps as she collects family photographs from the wreckage of her apartment in the building where pieces of a Russian cruise missile fell. More photosat arkansasonline.com/ukraineimages/. (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)







Rubble covers a theater Thursday in Mariupol, Ukraine, that was blown apart Wednesday by an airstrike. Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the ruins. (AP/Azov Battalion)







Vlad Shpet, 3, holds his mother’s hand as they and other refugees walk across the Ukraine border Thursday at a crossing in Palanca, Moldova. (AP/Sergei Grits)







A depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs at a target range Thursday in Lviv in western Ukraine. (AP/Bernat Armangue)











Gallery: Crisis in Ukraine







