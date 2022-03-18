UA names student success center in honor of Tennessee businesswoman

A $45.3 million, four-story building at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has been named in honor of a Tennessee businesswoman after her $6 million commitment to support the newly-built hub for tutoring, mentoring and advising.

The C.O.R.D. (Create Opportunities Reach Dreams) Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence is the new name for what UA has called its student success center, according to a resolution approved by University of Arkansas board of trustees.

The 10-member board voted unanimously for the name change Thursday at their meeting on the Little Rock campus of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Harrington founded The Bakery Cos., now based in Brentwood, Tenn., and known as Crown Bakeries. She is the company's chief executive officer. In 2020, UA awarded Harrington an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

She earned a bachelor's degree from UA in home economics in 1976, according to board documents.

Harrington, in a statement released by the university, called it a "thrill and a privilege" to have the building named in her honor. She said she was the first in her family to attend and complete college, calling her experience as a UA student "life changing."

"This endowment is to pay it forward for the amazing blessings I received at the U of A. I am very grateful," Harrington said.

Harrington's accomplishments include serving as chair of the American Bakers Association. She has earned various honors as a businesswoman.

A past gift from Harrington to UA established the Cordia Harrington 'Bun Lady' International Experience Endowed Scholarship. Harrington said she studied abroad in Japan while a UA student.

Other gifts from Harrington also have been in support of student scholarships, including at Belmont University in Tennessee.

The UA student success center, which opened in January, is considered part of a campus-wide effort to increase student retention and graduation rates, Trevor Francis, the center's director and an associate vice provost, has said.

It's design incorporates long, open stretches of seating as well as a new food service option for students.

Harrington's support goes beyond helping pay for the center's construction.

"Over and above her support for the building project, she is directly empowering students by endowing some of our most influential and innovative academic success programs," Francis said in a statement.

Charles Robinson, UA's interim chancellor, told trustees Thursday that Harrington "has been a true benefactor for students."

He described her as a "very energetic" supporter, and the board resolution approving the name change stated that Harrington, in addition to providing financial support, "has encouraged other private donations" for the student success center.

"She sees the importance of this intentional effort to better support students and see that they reach their highest aspirations," Robinson said.