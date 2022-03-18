UALR baseball at Georgia State

UALR at Georgia St.
WHEN 5 p.m. Central today
WHERE GSU Baseball Complex, Atlanta
RECORDS UALR 10-5, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Georgia State 11-6, 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (3-1, 1.00 ERA); Georgia State LHP Brandon Kaminer (1-1, 4.02 ERA). Game 2 UALR RHP Jacob Weatherly (1-0, 4.66 ERA); Georgia State RHP Chandler Dawson (1-1, 2.08 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Erik McKnight (2-1, 3.93 ERA); Georgia State RHP Dylan Matela (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
COACHES Chris Curry (160-194 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Brad Stromdahl (38-50 in third season at Georgia State, 366-154 in ninth season overall)
SERIES UALR leads series 13-6
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET None
SHORT HOPS Although Friday's series opener will not be televised, the final two games of the weekend will be available through ESPN-Plus. ... Georgia State beat No. 15 Clemson 6-1 earlier in the week, led by three home runs from shortstop Griffin Cheney. ... UALR right fielder Noah Dickerson is one of only 63 players in the nation with at least six homers this season.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Georgia State, 5 p.m. Central
SATURDAY at Georgia State, 3 p.m. Central
SUNDAY at Georgia State, 11 a.m. Central
