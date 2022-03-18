UALR officials hope new plaza ‘brings back life’ to center of campus

A science building at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will be torn down and across campus a new plaza and walkway will be built after trustees approved the projects Thursday.

The addition to campus involves reconstructing a central plaza and creating a north-south "promenade," UALR Chancellor Christina Drale told the University of Arkansas board of trustees.

"We're very excited about this because this we believe it will be a transformational project to really bring life back into the center of campus and to facilitate a better experience for students and visitors," Drale said.

A grant from the George W. Donaghey Foundation will pay for the $5.5 million project that's 2,500 linear feet with an area of 105,000 square feet, UALR spokeswoman Angie Faller said in an email.

The new plaza will be outside Ottenheimer Library and serve as a gathering space for students. Design elements include "canopy" trees, seating, a stage and porcelain pavers for the plaza surface to "provide a stunning complement to the brick buildings in the area," according to board documents.

The new path will be known as "Trojan Way" and is envisioned as a "huge upgrade to the hodge-podge of walkways that exist currently," board documents state. It will run from 28th Street to University Drive, according to the board documents.

The board approved UALR's picks of WER Architects/Planners for design work. The firm has offices in Little Rock and Fayetteville. Trustees also approved Conway-based Nabholz as the project's general contractor.

"In the end, this will be one of the most impactful landscaping projects ever undertaken at UA Little Rock and will benefit our living-learning community substantially for many years to come," the project proposal states.

Faller, in an email, said construction is expected to begin this fall.

The Earth Science Building, built in 1958 and located on the west side of the UALR campus, will be demolished at an estimated cost of $235,871, according to board documents.

"Following demolition, the building footprint will be part of a reimagined entrance to the western side of the campus that will include unique landscape design features and ample green space," stated a letter from UA System President Donald Bobbitt recommending approval for the demolition.

The one-story building is not in use, and Faller said in an email that demolition is expected to begin in April. Demolition will take about 45 days and be done "through mechanical means," Faller said.

Bobbitt's letter to trustees stated that a 2018 report found that the cost of "critical maintenance and general maintenance needs" for the building exceeded $3.35 million.

Drale told the board "it would be cost prohibitive to repurpose it, and we don't really have a need for that building," with newer science buildings in use.

UALR continues to offer academic programs in the Department of Earth Sciences, including bachelor's degree programs in geology, Faller said.

Trustees also approved a sale of university property to the state Highway Commission. The land -- a bit more than one-tenth of an acre at the corner of South University Avenue and Asher Avenue -- will be sold for $44,325, with the Highway Commission planning to widen the intersection, according to board documents.