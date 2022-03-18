UAMS leases clinics space in west Little Rock

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will establish clinic sites in west Little Rock for urology, outpatient surgeries and other specialties after University of Arkansas trustees on Thursday approved a facilities lease deal.

UAMS received approval to enter into a 20-year lease for about 32,000 square feet of clinic space at 10915 N. Rodney Parham Road. The lessor was not named in the board meeting Thursday.

Leslie Taylor, a UAMS spokeswoman, in an email said that design work and construction will take place.

"We hope to be able to move into that space within 10-12 months," Taylor said in an email Thursday.

The approximately 32,000 square feet of clinic space will cost $32 per square foot, with a 1% escalation each year, according to board documents. Additional costs to UAMS include a share of operational expenses estimated to be $3 per square foot, as well as the cost of construction improvements.

"There's a $4 million allowance for tenant improvements," Christina Clark, UAMS chief operating officer and vice chancellor for institutional support services, told trustees Thursday.

But she said UAMS is estimating $7 million for improvements, though that is "purely an estimate because we have not done the design work yet."

Excluding amortized payments for construction costs exceeding the allowance, the 20-year lease is for about $24.5 million, according to board documents.