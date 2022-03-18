Sections
UAMS Medical Center chief ‘Steppe’ Mette to retire

by Jeannie Roberts | Today at 12:49 p.m.
UAMS Medical Center chief executive officer Dr. Steppe Mette is shown in this undated file photo.

Dr. Stephen "Steppe" Mette, chief executive officer of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, is retiring, UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor confirmed Friday.

Mette, who plans to leave in September, was named to the position in 2019, but has been with the academic medical center since 2015.

Mette earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in New York and later interned and completed his residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.




