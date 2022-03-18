UAPB baseball vs. Southern

UAPB vs. Southern
WHEN 3 p.m. today
WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff
RECORDS UAPB 3-10-1, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 3-13, 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS N/A
COACHES Carlos James (169-321-2 in 12th season at UAPB); Chris Crenshaw (23-43 in second season at Southern)
SERIES Southern leads 29-18
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
SHORT HOPS Today marks the 11th of a 14-game homestand for UAPB. The Golden Lions are 3-6-1 over the previous 10 games. ... Southern has lost five games in a row, with its last victory coming on March 5 when it beat the Texas-San Antonio 11-4. ... The Jaguars have won nine of the past 10 meetings with the Golden Lions. ... UAPB has played league opponents Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State in nonconference games.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Southern, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY Southern, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY Southern, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Tarleton State, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off