UAPB baseball vs. Southern

UAPB vs. Southern

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 3-10-1, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 3-13, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Carlos James (169-321-2 in 12th season at UAPB); Chris Crenshaw (23-43 in second season at Southern)

SERIES Southern leads 29-18

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS Today marks the 11th of a 14-game homestand for UAPB. The Golden Lions are 3-6-1 over the previous 10 games. ... Southern has lost five games in a row, with its last victory coming on March 5 when it beat the Texas-San Antonio 11-4. ... The Jaguars have won nine of the past 10 meetings with the Golden Lions. ... UAPB has played league opponents Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State in nonconference games.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Southern, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY Southern, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Southern, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Tarleton State, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off