UAPB golf places 2nd in Houston

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff golf team placed second at the Black College Golf Coaches Association (BCGCA) Houston National Invitational, after finishing 31-over 895 (295-295-305), two strokes from bringing home the championship trophy.

Junior Joshua McCray was named the top individual medalist in the tournament in a field of over 100 golfers.

"I'm honored to receive an award like this," said McCray. "Playing against some of the best competitors in this tournament will help us down the stretch as we get ready to play for a conference championship."

The Golden Lions had four golfers finish in the top eight, led by McCray, who erupted with a 1-over 217 (72-74-71). Junior Grayson Martin placed fifth, shooting 6-over 222 (70-75-77) to round out the top five.

Sophomore Jamie Moliner and Patrick Mwendapole finished tied for eighth, finishing 12-over 228 (81-71-76) and 228 (72-75-81).

Sophomore Kohlin Hicks tied for 17th, finishing 19-over 235 (80-76-79), and Freshman Jared Charbonneau placed 23rd, finishing 31-over 247 (86-77-84).

The Golden Lions return to action at the Tennessee State University Big Blue Intercollegiate Invitational in Nashville, Tenn. The tournament will run from April 10-12 at the Old Hickory Country Club.

EASTERN ILLINOIS ROUTS UAPB IN BASEBALL

Sophomore Lawrence Noble went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Golden Lions in a 12-2 home loss to the Eastern Illinois University Panthers on Wednesday.

Senior Trenton Ferguson (0-2) got the ball to start for UAPB (3-10-1) and took the loss. Junior Dalton Smead came out of the bullpen and threw 2 shutout innings, allowing no hits, with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

At the plate, the Golden Lions were led by Noble, who went 2 for 4 on the day with an RBI. Freshman DeClaudio Irvin went 1-for-1 with an RBI. Freshman Carlos Velez also contributed for UAPB, going 2 for 3.

The Golden Lions were trailing 12-0 in the fifth inning when they first put runs on the board. UAPB scored twice, with one run coming across on Irvin's single.

The Golden Lions will be back in action today through Sunday against Southern University at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. today.

DIAMOND WEEVILS OUTRACE NO. 5 MULERIDERS

In Magnolia on Wednesday, the UA Monticello baseball team took down No. 5-ranked Southern Arkansas University in a mid-week slugfest, 19-14.

After SAU (17-4) scored a run in both the first and second innings, the Weevils (7-12) put on a hitting clinic over the next 3 innings. They put up 6 runs in the third, 4 runs in the fourth, 3 runs in the fifth, 4 in the sixth and 2 in the ninth.

Jordan Johnson stepped to the plate in the top of the third and crushed a grand slam for UAM.

Charles Peacock (2-1) totaled 3 innings with 2 runs allowed on 2 hits. He struck out 6 batters and walked 4.

UAM will visit Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a Great American Conference series starting at 2 p.m. Friday. A Saturday doubleheader starting at noon will follow.

LADY STATESMEN SWEEP WEEVILS

Also Wednesday in Cleveland, Miss., Delta State University swept UAM 6-2 and 4-2 in a softball doubleheader.

Hannah Holdbrook doubled and scored a run in the first game for UAM (12-14). Summer Perkins hit a 2-run home run in the second game.

UAM will host Southeastern Oklahoma at 3 p.m. today in the start of a GAC series. That will be followed by a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday.