Urban Renewal pick called surprise

When the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency trustees resumed their meeting after coming out of executive session Tuesday evening, it took everyone in the room by surprise when it was announced that Chandra Griffin had been selected as executive director.

Since the announcement of resignation from the former executive director, Maurice Taggart, back in September, Griffin has assumed all duties as interim.

Griffin said she, too, was surprised when the board made the announcement.

"It caught me off guard. I was truly shocked," she said. "They asked me would I accept and I said yes. They went on with the motion and that was that."

PBURA Chairman Jimmy Dill said back in September that Griffin was "highly capable" of stepping into the executive director's role. Thursday he told the Pine Bluff Commercial it was time to remove "interim" from her title.

"She's been doing an excellent job taking on whatever tasks are out there," said Dill. "We felt like the time was right to take away the designation of interim."

Board member and Chief of Police Lloyd Franklin Sr. agreed, saying he admired Griffin's love for the city and her day-to-day efforts to make a difference.

"Chandra has proven she has the knowledge of the job," said Franklin. "She has a deep knowledge of real estate. She also has extremely good administrative skills, she puts together reports, knows the process and understands the codes."

Griffin has 18 years of experience in real estate and holds a real estate broker's license. She also has administrative experience working in the mayor's office near the end of Carl Redus' term and more than 21 years of experience in retail management and operations management.

"I feel that Mr. Taggart has set up the policies and procedures needed for Urban Renewal," Griffin said. "From the ground up, he's actually established everything, and I am going to continue with those policies and procedures that he has set up with the goals and vision for Pine Bluff Urban Renewal."

Taggart, who left the agency to open his own law practice, was present during the announcement on Tuesday, said he was excited for Griffin.

"She has done a great job," said Taggart, who noted that Griffin was promoted from assistant to the manager of operations quickly while under his leadership. "She learned so much about the agency. I had no questions about when I left, with Chandra, the agency would be in good hands."

Griffin has been busy leading a team that has the job of developing downtown Pine Bluff, as well as actively removing blight and overseeing major demolition projects.

Griffin is also working with a consultant for engineering and architecture to try to stabilize some of the buildings that Urban Renewal acquired between Third and Fourth avenues on Main Street.

Not only is Griffin making infrastructure and development moves, she is also involved in a litter program with the school district and has teamed up with the mayor's office, the Pine Bluff Police Department and Code Enforcement for "Green Sweep," a door-to-door initiative to inform the public of code violations, as well as thanking others who maintain their properties properly.

Griffin, thankful for the motion to name her executive director, said the success of the agency started with Taggart, who got all the procedures and standards in place from the ground up.

"I'm just taking it from there," she said. "I want to get some dirt turned, get some stuff built, get some people in some of these buildings, and secure and stabilized these structures. That's my focus."