Versatile lineman deals with Hogs





Major University of Arkansas line target and On3.com 4-star junior offensive line prospect Markis Deal visited the Hogs twice while in the area visiting his mother Nicki's side of the family.

After arriving in Fayetteville on Sunday, he attended the last half of the Hogs' first spring practice. The Razorbacks are recruiting him to play either side of the ball.

"The coaches interacted with their players well and I really liked it," said Deal of the high-tempo practice. "I was probably at the O-line the first half. I was there probably 45 minutes. Then when they went into individuals, I went to the D-line."

Deal, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest, has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Colorado, Michigan State and others.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and defensive line coach Deke Adams are double-teaming Deal in trying to recruit him to Fayetteville.

"They just want me at the school is what they said," said Deal of playing either side.

He does have a preference where he plays in college.

"Yeah, D-line is my preference right now," Deal said. "That's what I train for."

While observing the offensive line, Deal liked how Kennedy was teaching.

"I was just looking at the footwork they use on outside zone, inside zone," Deal said. "The way Coach Kennedy was explaining it, it really made sense."

His father Michael Deal, who's the defensive line coach at Naaman Forest, played on the defensive and offensive lines for Texas-El Paso in 1995-98, while his mother played volleyball and basketball for the Miners. His older brother Devean Deal is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman at Tulane.

On3.com also rates him the No. 6 interior offensive lineman and No. 83 overall prospect for the 2023 class. He visited Fayetteville for the Hogs' 34-17 victory over Missouri on Nov. 26 while visiting family.

Deal returned to the Arkansas campus on Tuesday at about 9 a.m. and left about 3 p.m.

"I really got a feel for the facilities which is really nice, probably nicer than I really expected it to be," Deal said. "Their weight room is huge and their recovery facility and training room is state-of-the-art. It's great, Pretty much everything they have is up-to-date. Can compete with anybody."

He was able to interact with several players and was impressed with what they had to say about Coach Sam Pittman and the program.

"They all loved it there," Deal said. "They feel like Coach Pittman is the best coach in college football, and they really love it there. I really feel that from them. They hung out with me and we just played games for a little while."

He pays attention to what players say about a program.

"It's real important because coaches are always going to tell you want you to hear even if it's not true," Deal said. "Hearing it from [the players], you could really feel it from them because it was a whole group and you can see how they interact with each other."

His aunt, Samantha Mosher, lives in Bentonville, while his grandmother, Joan Casazza, lives in Bella Vista.

Deal, who has a 3.35 grade-point average and is considering majoring in business or computer science, was impressed how Adams has been able to form a good relationship with his players since his hiring in late January.

"It seems like he's already built a connection with the players even though he's only been there a short time, which shows you how much a player's coach he is," Deal said.

Pittman was never too far away from Deal during Tuesday's visit.

"He showed up everywhere," Deal said. "I talked to him a lot. He's a great person."

He said the Hogs are in the running for his services.

"I really like Arkansas, it's definitely high up," Deal said. "I've had two great visits and it's a wonderful place."

Deal said he's looking to make a decision before the start of senior season.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News

Markis Deal highlights

arkansasonline.com/318deal/





Markis Deal





