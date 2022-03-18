Washington County officials OK America Rescue Plan money for jail expansion

American Rescue Plan Act

The American Rescue Plan provided $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, according to information from the Treasury Department. Washington County received about $23 million in 2021 under the plan and expects to receive another $23 million this year. Benton County will receive a total of about $54 million — $27 million per year in 2021 and 2022.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Thursday split along party lines over an ordinance earmarking $335,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to expand the county's Detention Center and Juvenile Justice Center.

The Quorum Court had approved an ordinance last year appropriating $250,000 for architectural and design work on a proposed expansion of the Washington County Detention Center and another $250,000 for architectural and design work on a planned expansion of the county's Juvenile Justice Center.

At Thursday's meeting, the justices of the peace were asked to reappropriate about $85,000 for the Detention Center expansion and the full $250,000 for the Juvenile Justice Center project. County Attorney Brian Lester said the county has already paid for some work on the Detention Center plans and some design work has been done on the Juvenile Justice Center but the county has not been billed for the work yet.

The ordinance was approved on a vote of 11 to 3, with justices of the peace Shawndra Washington representing District 8, Eva Madison representing District 9 and Evelyn Rios Stafford representing District 12, all Democrats, voting against the ordinance.

Madison said the Treasury Department's final rules on spending the rescue plan money includes language disallowing the use of the money for correctional facility construction. She said Washington County might be required to repay the money if it is determined the expenditure doesn't follow the guidelines.

"This is not a proper use of the ARPA funding," Madison said. "We're creating a big risk."

Stafford said the language was inserted into the final rules after state officials in Alabama had said they were going to use that's state's funds to expand their prison system. After the final rules were made public, Stafford said, Alabama officials shifted to another source of funding without the limitations.

"We should do what Alabama has decided to do, which is using the revenue replacement fund," Stafford said.

An amendment Stafford proposed to use Washington County's rescue plan revenue replacement fund, which is about $10 million, as the funding source, was defeated on a party line vote.

Both sides invoked partisan politics during the discussion of the ordinance.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and a candidate for the Republican Party nomination for county judge, said the county should proceed as planned.

"These rules from the Treasury are not laws," Deakins said. "I look forward to a new Congress."

Madison said the Quorum Court is putting the county at financial risk if it pursues a $23 million jail expansion project paid for with rescue plan funds.

"We don't have $23 million if the second Biden Administration comes asking for it," Madison said.

The Quorum Court also approved a series of financial "housekeeping" ordinances shifting money unspent in 2021 into the 2022 budget.

The Quorum Court approved an ordinance moving nearly $7.5 million in projected grant revenue and carryover funds from the 2021 budget to this year's budget. The bulk of the money, just over $5 million, is in emergency rental assistance funds. Another $1 million is in Department of Emergency Management grant funds. The Drug Court grant fund carryover was about $750,000. The county also had about $549,000 in the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant.

The justices of the peace also voted to uphold the county Planning Board's denial of a conditional use permit for the Nazareth Retreat Center.

The conditional use permit was sought for property at 18316 Vaughn Road in northeastern Washington County. According to information from the planning staff, the three parcels of property comprise 45.93 acres of land that is about a half-mile south of U.S. 412 and also about a half-mile west of Beaver Lake.

Information from the proposal indicates the facility would be used for retreats, group meetings, training workshops, conferences, family reunions, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations as well as camping trips. The facility would have an open pavilion for summer events and be adaptable to a closed pavilion with a natural chimney for winter events, according to information provided to the county.

Several neighbors spoke against the permit at the Planning Board and Quorum Court meetings, saying the facility is not compatible with the rural, agricultural and single-family properties in the area. Specific concerns included noise, traffic, hours of operation, potential negative impact on the environment including light pollution from the center. Some neighbors said they were concerned about people using the center property trespassing on nearby property and some said they are concerned about the possible use of alcohol or drugs on the center property.