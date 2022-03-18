Waterfowl workshop educates

Duck hunting is a passionate pastime for many Arkansans and their families. The Natural State falls within the Mississippi Flyway, the route followed by ducks migrating from their breeding grounds in North America to their wintering grounds in the South. Arkansas 4-H, in partnership with the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the Five Oaks Agriculture, Research and Education Center, is working to make sure future generations continue their appreciation of this great resource.

Arkansas junior and senior 4-H members had the opportunity to study ducks and their habitat this winter at the Wonders of Waterfowl Workshop at Five Oaks Duck Lodge near Humphrey. The workshop welcomed more than 40 youth and a few parents for a day of hands-on learning.

4-H students from Arkansas, Clark, Drew, Greene, Hot Spring, Logan, Newton, Perry, Sebastian and White counties rotated among several stations, including waterfowl habitat and food, species and wing identification, migration technology, hidden hazards and the banding and release of live ducks.

George Dunklin Jr., owner and manager of Five Oaks Duck Lodge, told participants he was glad to host the first workshop of its kind at the facility.

“Y’all are the first participants of the Wonders of Waterfowl Workshop,” Dunklin said. “So, we’re extremely excited about having y’all here today and having all these wonderful folks that came. You kids are going to be in great hands today. You’re going to learn a lot and the main thing is that you’re going to have fun.” Members of the inaugural class of the Graduate Certificate Program led each learning station, with assistance from undergraduate students pursuing natural resources degrees at UAM.

The unique graduate certificate program prepares students for careers in wetland and waterfowl management, and it is offered through a partnership with the Five Oaks Agriculture, Research and Education Center, UAM, and the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

At the habitat and food station, 4-H members studied plant and invertebrate samples before donning waders and using nets to gather seeds, small invertebrates and other duck food.

Brandon Bennett, a graduate certificate student, told 4-H members about the parameters biologists take into consideration when studying what ducks eat.

“If nothing else, I just want y’all to realize how complex everything is,” Bennett said. “In one dip of the net, you get three different food types from one place.” Bennett told students that the biologists at Five Oaks work to understand exactly what ducks eat and how to supply those foods on the landscape.

“Because if we don’t have it on the landscape, we’re not going to have ducks anymore,” Bennett said.

In the final portion of the workshop, graduate certificate students and UAM undergraduate students showed 4-H members how to band live ducks that were caught earlier that day. 4-H students then released the banded ducks back into the flooded fields beyond the Five Oaks Duck Lodge.

For details or to enroll in Arkansas 4-H, visit 4h.uada.edu/. For details about Five Oaks Agriculture, Research and Education Center, visit fiveoaksrec.org/. To learn more about the University of Arkansas at Monticello, visit uamont.edu/.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Undergraduate students from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and a 4-H student examine seeds and plants found in a flooded field. (Special to The Commercial/Rebekah Hall, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture)







Duck wing and feet specimens are laid out for 4-H students to examine. (Special to The Commercial/Rebekah Hall, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture)






