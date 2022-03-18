WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Arkansas, Utah women share similar styles in NCAA opener

Arkansas vs. Utah

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central today

WHERE Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

RECORDS Arkansas 18-13; Utah 20-11

SERIES Arkansas leads 2-1

TV ESPNews

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UTAH

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Kelsey Rees, 6-5, So.;4.4;4.6

G Dru Gylten, 5-11, Sr.;4.9;2.9

G Gianna Kneepkens, 5-11, Fr.;12.0;4.4

F Jenna Johnson, 6-2, Fr.;11.9;4.2

G Kennady McQuuen, 5-10, S0.;9.0;3.6

COACH Lynne Roberts (111-98 in her seventh season at Utah; 332-273 in her 20th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.;12.0;3.6

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.;11.7;4.8

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.;15.1;4.7

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.;13.8;5.4

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.;7.8;4.3

COACH Mike Neighbors (96-63 in his fifth season at Arkansas, 194-104 in his ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Utah;;Arkansas

76.0;Points for;73.7

67.9;Points against;65.7

5.3;Rebound margin;-3.0

-0.7;Turnover margin;4.3

43.3;FG pct.;41.0

35.3;3-pt pct.;32.3

78.2;FT pct.;67.3

CHALK TALK The last time these two teams met came in 2011, the season after Utah made its last NCAA Tournament appearance. … Arkansas edged Utah 57-56 on Dec. 20, 2011, in Fayetteville. … The Utes won the Mountain West Conference tournament title as the fifth seed in March 2011, to earn the automatic berth and fell to Notre Dame in the opening round.

— Paul Boyd

AUSTIN, Texas -- Both University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors and Utah Coach Lynne Roberts agree their matchup today in the NCAA Tournament should be something the fans will enjoy.

The No. 10 seed Razorbacks take on the Utes, the No. 7 seed, at 4:30 p.m. Central in the Frank Erwin Center as part of the Spokane Region.

The Razorbacks (18-13) led the SEC in scoring (73.7) and three-pointers made (254), while the Utes (20-11) topped the Pac-12 in both of those categories, including a school-record 294 three-pointers.

"I love the fact that the NCAA put us against Utah as far as matchups-wise," Neighbors said. "I hate it that it's Lynne, but I love that we got two styles of play. It's not going to be this contrasting deal."

"It's a little like looking in the mirror," Roberts added. "It's kinda crazy isn't it? It should be a track meet."

Arkansas is making its second straight tournament appearance after losing in the opening round a year ago to No. 13 seed Wright State, also in the Erwin Center. The Razorbacks are looking for redemption, especially with San Antonio native Amber Ramirez getting the chance to return to her home state.

She's excited to have plenty of friends and family in the stands today, after crowds were limited a year ago because of the pandemic.

"How we ended last year is not how we wanted to end," said Ramirez, who leads the team averaging 15.1 points per game. "Getting another chance to come back, getting to play in front of friends and family is great."

Arkansas brings a different team to the tournament this time after losing seven seniors. The Razorbacks have five freshmen and Ramirez is the lone senior.

Neighbors said that youth could be a positive.

"I like them having that blissful naivete, however you want to put it," Neighbors said. "I like that we have a lot of bright-eyed freshmen, first-year freshmen, that don't know, are here to experience it for the first time. I want them to tell some things but not all the stuff."

Youth is another thing Arkansas and Utah have in common. Freshmen made 50 starts this season for the Razorbacks, led by SEC Freshman of the Samara Spencer. Freshmen Gianna Kneepkens was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She and Jenna Johnson combined for 52 starts for the Utes and are the team's top two scorers. They are two of just six Power 5 teams that had freshmen make 50 or more starts.

Neighbors said there's a chance Spencer and Kneepkens could end up guarding each other, but both have obviously flourished against top competition.

"Sam came in when the opportunity presented itself to get a lot of playing time, then played very, very well against the best players in our conference, some of those being five- and six-year seniors," Neighbors said. "I know Gianna did the same thing for Utah. When you watch it, you can tell they're not freshmen anymore. Once they get past that 300-minute mark, they're no longer freshmen."

The Arkansas-Utah winner will face the Texas-Fairfield survivor on Sunday. The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed and won the Big 12 Tournament title last weekend. They are also coached by former Arkansas coach assistant Vic Schaefer.

Neighbors said there's no question this season has a different feel and it's been good. But he also admitted to some strong emotions when thinking about the team in 2019 that had its NCAA Tournament experience ripped away by the pandemic.

"Last year you just felt like, I don't know, hall monitor," Neighbors said. " 'Don't go there, don't do that, get back in there.' We literally were hall monitors standing out there.

"It's night-and-day difference. It makes me a little sad for Chelsea [Dungee]. It makes me a little sad for Mal (Monk) and those kids, they couldn't experience being in the tournament in 2019 that we have qualified for at all, then having to experience it the way we did. It breaks my heart a little bit for that group of kids. I'm glad this group of kids has got to experience it."