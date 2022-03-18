Wrapping up True/False

This year's True/False documentary film festival was back in full force. Here are some of the highlights from the last two days of the 2022 edition.

"The Territory": This year's (very worthy) recipient of the festival's True Life Fund, wherein audiences are asked to donate money to the particular cause the film spotlights. Past selections have always been apropos, but perhaps never more so than for the plight of the Uru-eu-wau-wau people, a tribe once found secluded deep in the Amazon (they were first connected to the outside world in the '80s), and now, encroached by ruthless deforestation landgrabbers, mining concerns, and other invaders, forced to protect their land without any real assistance from the government.

The country is currently led by arch-conservative president Jair Bolsonaro, who pledged on his campaign to open up the rain forest to anyone who wanted to burn it down for farmland. Encouraged and emboldened by their president's abdication of conservation, invaders have come in and snatched land from the Uru-eu-wau-wau territory, mostly by clearcropping the trees and then setting intentional fires to the area, to take over the now blighted land for cattle ("I feel like this is my land now," one such individual states, after reducing a large chunk of land to an ash heap).

Tasked with protecting his dwindling people (the Uru-eu-wau-wau, once 2000 strong, are now less than 200), Bitate, a young chief with a serious amount of moxie, deduces the best way to fight back isn't with their traditional arrows, but with technology: He procures high-tech cameras, drones, and other recording devices, to document what's being ­done to the rain forest, and puts it out there for the world to see -- in one scene, he tells a news outlet they won't need to send a crew into their land, they can just give him their shot-list.

It's a canny move, as Bitate recognizes the global importance of keeping the rain forest intact (with its density of trees, it's responsible for producing more than 20% of the world's oxygen). Even as a group of farmers, led by Sergio, a landgrabber of the highest order (wearing a Texas-theme ball cap, it must be noted), form a consortium to maximize the pillaging, with the resulting clashes leading to the death of one activist (a crime that years later still has no suspects), the film, bought by National Geographic, suggests that exposing the calamitous situation for the Uru-eu-wau-wau for the world to see will force changes to be made to once again protect humankind from itself.

"Riotsville, U.S.A.": The birth of a police state. Sierra Pettengill's doc incorporates archival footage -- from broadcast TV and military filming -- to tell the story of the fabricated small towns the government created as a training ground for police and the military to combat the rising wave of protests and riots roiling the country in the mid- to late-'60s.

At least, that's the film's throughline, but Pettengill isn't satisfied simply documenting the existence of such training facilities -- designed as a kind of live theater for military brass (there were often crowds of important men looking on approvingly in the nearby viewing bleachers to observe these exercises) -- but, rather, to put the government's sudden need for such facilities under the microscope. Much is made of the findings of the Kerner Commission, a bipartisan group of congressmen and other operatives assembled by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson to put together a report that he no doubt hoped would lead to no significant political action other than further cracking down on the insurgents ("Remember," he is alleged to have told one member of the committee, "you're an LBJ guy!").

Instead, and quite astonishingly, the Commission's final report strongly put the onus of the trouble away from the usual (re: Black) suspects, and back on the existing racist government policies, which routinely discriminated against people of color, and put them in a constant no-win situation economically, to which such protest responses were perfectly understandable.

Naturally, the government took no heed from the report whatsoever, except for the section at the end that suggested a stronger police force might be necessary to keep things under control. To that end, and with a need to quell the uprisings to remain electable, the powers that be did what they always feel most comfortable doing, throwing money into the police and military, and adding as few social programs as possible. Pettengill's film connects the dots only up through the era in which the archived footage is from, but it's not the least bit difficult to stretch these policies and attitudes all the way to the heavy-handed, often violent response to the #Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. Same as it ever was.

"Dos estaciones": True/False, as their name implies, favors films that exist in the gray area between documentary and verite-based narrative. Juan Pablo Gonzalez' film is a pure narrative experience, but shot in a style reminiscent of a doc, including the distance it puts between us and the film's main protagonist, Maria (Teresa Sanchez), the implacable owner of a tequila factory in Mexico, a family business she inherited and handles on her own.

That is, until she meets Rafaela (Rafaela Fuentes), a young, eager apprentice who helps Maria handle the enormous logistical challenges of such a business, even as the threat of a possible agave-killing fungus looms almost as large as the unscrupulous methods of an American-based conglomerate strive to swallow her business whole. Much of the film's documentary feel comes from the careful attention it pays to the inner workings of tequila manufacturing (the film begins with a fascinating scene of farmers pulling out the mature agave roots and preparing them for eventual transport).

As per Maria's joy, she spends a fair amount of time going over the intricacies of the plant's processing -- beginning with steaming the agave plants, cutting them into smaller and smaller pieces until they become like a paste, that is then fermented in enormous vats -- such that, if nothing else, we come away with a much better understanding of the methodology behind our bottles of booze.

Maria, proud of her accomplishments, and wealthy enough to rule over the small village as a sort of de facto ruler (mostly benign; she seems to enjoy helping out others, including a hair and makeup stylist, played by an actress largely playing herself, as are many of the other actors in the film), giving stern orders, and clearly used to having her wishes attended to, nevertheless has trouble, er, brewing, in the form of significant debt, and the aforementioned scarcity of healthy agave (though she strongly suspects the latter is a myth perpetrated by the Americans). When a massive rain storm threatens her whole operation, she feels forced to take matters into her own hands. The film, photographed by Gerardo Guerra, is a visual knockout, but the real force comes from the careful work of Sanchez. Notably, when we first meet Maria, we are following her from behind, as if a titan of industry, in her wake. By the film's end, we finally get a close-up shot of her face, with every emotion finally registering on her stern countenance.

"Turn Your Body to the Sun": A pair of Soviet-born sisters attempt to retrace the journey made by their father in the course of his tour of duty with the Red Army in the midst of WWII, in Aliona van der Horst's evocative, impressionistic personal history film.

Sana Valiulina was a scant 19 years old when he was conscripted into the Soviet army, to help repel Hitler's Nazi troops from Russia. Captured after being dropped behind enemy lines, he was subject to Germany's callous indifference to their captured POWs, content to let him and his many comrades starve to death rather than waste any resources on them. Given the opportunity to survive by joining the German forces against the Allies, Sana jumped at the chance ("I wanted to live," he writes in his memoir journal, as his daughters make their way through his personal effects and letters), although the experiment was largely considered a total failure.

On D-Day, supposed to fight against the Allied invasion at Normandy, Sana instead took off with a friend and deserted the Germans, eventually getting picked up by a U.S. envoy, and employed as a translator for the Allies, who were having to contend with a sudden influx of fellow Russian deserters. Alas, as Stalin had given his troops orders to never be taken alive, upon his return to the motherland, Sana and his fellow POWs were sent by the Gulag to work in a labor camp in Siberia, where the temperatures could routinely hit -37 degrees. It was there, however, that he began corresponding with the daughters' mother, an epistolary romance that lasted a full decade before they could finally meet in person.

The film works largely with colorized and altered archive footage (the colorization in keeping with the dreamy vibe of the project), slowly re-creating a sense of the travails of a young man who jumped out of a Soviet plane one night and began a 14-year odyssey of hardship, humiliation and degradation that unsurprisingly marked him for the rest of his life. An enigma to his daughters in life, by the end of their journey, as they snowshoe up to the former location of the gulag camp where their father suffered in cold and shame for a decade, there's the sense that they can finally see more of the picture, and gain an understanding into what drove him when he was finally released.