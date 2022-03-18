Yellville man’s Captiol riot case continued until May

A status hearing for one of Arkansas' four Capitol riot defendants has been continued for another two months.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville, was scheduled for a teleconference hearing today, but U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in the District of Columbia has reset Mott's hearing for May 18.

The judge issued the order Thursday in response to a joint motion from attorneys on both sides saying they needed more time to sort through discovery in the case.

Mott was arrested in May after law enforcement conducted surveillance of the Bean Barn in Flippin, a coffee shop where Mott worked.

Investigators "noted a distinctive tattoo on the ring finger of Mott's left hand," according to a statement of facts filed in the case. The same tattoo is visible on the suspect in video from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the filing.

In one video, Mott can be seen yelling at police officers in the Capitol rotunda and pushing against an officer's baton, according to the statement of facts.

Mott faces four misdemeanor charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Mott has been free on personal recognizance since his arrest in May, according to court records.

Three other Arkansans -- Peter Francis Stager, 42, of Conway; Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 61, of Gravette; and Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs -- also have been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol. All four Arkansas defendants have pled innocent.

Barnett is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol during the riot, among other charges. He gained considerable media attention after posing for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite, and for leaving her a note that read, "Hey Nancy Bigo was here biatd."

Barnett was jailed from January to April, 2021, then released pending trial.

Barnett's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 6, but U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper has encouraged both sides to consider a plea bargain in the case. In a Feb. 1 hearing, Cooper said Barnett's trial "will take a week, tops."

Snow was arrested Jan. 4 in Arkansas and released on personal recognizance. He is charged with the same four misdemeanor offenses as Mott and is scheduled for a plea hearing March 24.

Stager is the only Arkansas defendant to remain in jail. He has been jailed in Washington since his arrest in Conway the day after the Capitol riot. Stager is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was down on the steps outside the Capitol, in addition to other charges.

Stager's next status conference is scheduled for April 5.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally in which supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.