Arkansas baseball tames Kentucky in SEC opener

FAYETTEVILLE -- Robert Moore broke out of a slump with three hits and Connor Noland spun a gem for six-plus innings as the No. 4 University of Arkansas baseball team kept its hot streak rolling into the start of conference play on Friday night.

Moore hit a solo home run, his first since Feb. 19, and drove in three runs as the Razorbacks (14-3) extended their winning streak to nine games with a 6-2 win over Kentucky before an announced crowd of 9,993 at Baum-Walker Stadium on a chilly, raw evening in the SEC opener for both teams.

Noland tamed a lineup for Kentucky (14-5) that was scoring 9.1 runs per game and hitting .324 by limiting the Wildcats (14-5) to 1 run on 6 hits and 2 walks, with 7 strikeouts on 109 pitches over 6 1/3 innings.

"Connor did a great job," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He gave us that opportunity with the way he kept just pounding the strike zone. I don't think he had a walk until his last inning."

Noland said his curve ball was working and he pitched to contact.

"I tried to use that in advantage counts, and just getting ahead," Noland said of the curve. "I think that's the biggest thing as a pitcher at this level. As long as you can stay at an advantage, you're in a better position for two strikes obviously, and you get more strikeouts and soft contact."

Noland exited with one out in the sixth after he walked Alonzo Rubalcaba and leadoff man Ryan Ritter. Hard-throwing lefty Evan Taylor escaped the one-out jam by inducing a foul pop from .471 hitter Chase Estep and striking out Jacob Plastiak.

Taylor retired all five batters he faced and has not allowed a hit in 6 2/3 innings on the season.

"I thought he did a tremendous job and got though that inning and just had to go through a couple of their better hitters," Van Horn said. "Then he came back out that next hitting and he does what he's been doing all year, getting people out. ... He's just tough to hit."

The Wildcats did not defend well in the cold weather, committing three errors that contributed to four unearned runs and misplaying another couple of balls in the windy conditions.

Moore, who entered with a .268 batting average in the midst of a lull, went 3 for 4 with RBI singles in the first and fourth innings and a solo home run to right field in the seventh.

Kentucky's generosity started in the opening inning, as Cayden Wallace's one-hop liner trickled under the glove of second baseman Daniel Harris for an error. Peyton Stovall followed with a single and Michael Turner walked to load the bases.

Cole Stupp struck out Chris Lanzilli, but Moore followed with a single to left field that plated Wallace. Stupp rallied to strike out Brady Slavens and retire Jalen Battles on a ground ball to end the 35-pitch inning.

"We were all a little frustrated that we only got one run, but on the other side of it, when the inning ended, my comment was it was a great inning because we did make him throw like 33, 35 pitches, somewhere in there," Van Horn said.

"I think it was just more than anything our offense had a lot of confidence that the hitters' approach and the game plan we had was going to work," Moore said. "He had a lot of run on his pitches and he wasn't the easiest guy to square up. But I think that at-bat Turner had where he had eight or nine pitches and ended up walking, whenever you see that as an offense, you're like, 'All right, we've got them.'"

Arkansas stranded two runners in the second inning against Stupp on Braydon Webb's leadoff single and Stovall's hit by pitch.

Kentucky broke through with a two-out rally in the third as nine-hole hitter John Thrasher reached when Battles could not handle his chopper up the middle and he scored on Estep's single to left two batters later to tie the game.

Arkansas put together a three-run third inning and all the runs were unearned thanks to a couple of Wildcat errors.

Lanzilli opened the inning with a single and he scored on Battles' sacrifice fly to put the Razorbacks on top for good. Zack Gregory wrapped up the productive inning with a two run double just inside the first-base bag and down the right-field line. He scored Moore and Webb, who both reached on errors.

The Wildcats put together a two-out rally in the ninth against Kole Ramage. Thrasher, who went 3 for 4 from the nine hole, reached on a single and scored on Ritter's wind-aided double deep to left-center field.