Arkansas State Police to review Garland County deputy’s shooting of suspect

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the use of force during an arrest in Hot Springs on Friday morning that resulted in a man being shot and injured by a Garland County sheriff's deputy after his vehicle collided with two police vehicles while he tried to evade capture, authorities said.

Deputies were trying to arrest two Hot Springs men -- Steven Tucker, 32, and Keldrick Evans, 31 -- after they spotted them leaving a residence in a vehicle with a stolen license plate, according to a news release.

Police pursued the two to Central Avenue and Trivista Street, near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, where a second deputy tried to block Tucker's path with his patrol vehicle, the release says.

Tucker rammed that vehicle on Central Avenue, but his vehicle was hit by a state trooper's vehicle at nearly the same time and he lost control, the release states.

Tucker's vehicle then hit that of a third deputy, who shot Tucker, inflicting a wound that wasn't life-threatening, according to the release.

Evans exited the vehicle and was arrested without incident, but Tucker got out and continued to resist officers trying to arrest him until he was restrained and taken into custody, according to the release.

Evans had an outstanding parole violation warrant, and Tucker has been charged with felony fleeing and aggravated assault.

Deputies were taking inventory of Tucker's vehicle, but there was no indication the two men were armed, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The trooper who hit Tucker's vehicle, causing it to spin out, was not injured, and the patrol vehicle seemed to have had minimal damage, Sadler said.

State police agents will investigate the incident, by request, to see if the police shooting was within Arkansas laws and will submit their findings to the Garland County prosecutor.

Garland County sheriff's deputies are in charge of the investigation into the two subjects.

Sadler could not say if Tucker had any prior criminal record.