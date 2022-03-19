Arkansas Teacher Retirement System gets OK to lead class-action lawsuit against London-based firm

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System trustees on Friday voted to authorize the system to be lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against the London-based information services and analytics company Clarivate, after the system's legal counsel estimated that roughly $2.5 million to $3 million in investment losses are at stake.

The system will retain the New York law firm of Bleichmar, Fonti & Auld as its outside counsel in the lawsuit.

The class-action lawsuit generally alleges that false and misleading statements by Clarivate led an inflated price of stock, said Martha Miller, the system's legal counsel.

The system's executive staff made the determination that the system needed to move to be lead plaintiff in this class-action lawsuit and selected the New York law firm to represent the system, Director Clint Rhoden told the system's board of trustees.

"We agreed that the full board would weigh in any time that the agency decided to move to be lead plaintiff," when the system renewed securities monitoring contracts with law firms a few years ago, "so the purpose of this meeting is to review that decision by the executive staff," he said.

Miller said several of the system's securities monitoring law firms have contacted the system in the past few weeks about litigation against Clarivate.

A class-action lawsuit against Clarivate is pending in federal court in New York that "originally didn't include a class period and defendants and allegations sufficient to really protect the interests of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System," she said.

"We believe it is really important for us to consider taking the lead position in this action in order to make sure that our interests as holders of preferred stock are well enough represented, and that the claims that we can make as holders of the preferred stock can move forward and get the appropriate consideration by the court," Miller said.

Trustee Jason Brady asked Miller how much is at stake in investment losses for the system in the class-action lawsuit.

In response, Miller said "we are looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.5 million to $3 million.

"That's a very, very fluid figure," she said.

"But I think that's safe to say right now that that's what our stake would be."

The trustees' action to be lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against Clarivate comes three weeks after the trustees voted to approve a $642.8 million settlement of a lawsuit that it filed against an investment manager.

The system will net $507.4 million out of a $642.8 million settlement of a lawsuit that it filed against an investment manager, and the legal fees totaled $135 million, according to Miller.

The system filed a complaint in July 2020 in federal court in New York seeking to recover losses that the system claimed it incurred as a result of negligence and breaches of fiduciary and contractual duties by Allianz Global Investors U.S., LLC, and related defendants.

The securities monitoring firms Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP in New York and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman LLP in New York represented the system in the lawsuit.

The teacher retirement system is the state government's largest retirement system with about $21.3 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.