ASUN BASEBALL

BELLARMINE 4,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 2

The University of Central Arkansas opened ASUN Conference play Friday with a road loss in Louisville, Ky.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, UCA (5-11) allowed four unanswered runs, which were split between the Knights' fifth and seventh innings.

Noah Argenta had a solo home run for the Bears, and Matt Higgins and Davis Crane hit RBI doubles in the seventh for Bellarmine (3-15).

The Bears and Knights square off again today at 1 p.m. Central at Knights Field.