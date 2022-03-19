At rally, Putin praises his troops





Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared Friday at a flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium and praised his troops fighting in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the leader of Russia's delegation in diplomatic talks with Ukraine said the sides have narrowed their differences. The Ukrainian side said its position remained unchanged.

The invasion has touched off a burst of anti-war protests inside Russia, and the Moscow rally was surrounded by suspicions that it was a Kremlin-manufactured display of patriotism.

Several Telegram channels critical of the Kremlin reported that students and employees of state institutions in a number of regions were ordered by their superiors to attend rallies and concerts marking the eighth anniversary of Moscow's annexation of Crimea, which was seized from Ukraine. Those reports could not be independently verified.

"Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other," Putin said of the Kremlin's forces in a rare public appearance since the start of the war.

Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium. The event included patriotic songs, such as a performance of "Made in the U.S.S.R.," with the opening lines of "Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it's all my country."

Taking to the stage where a sign read "For a world without Nazism," Putin railed against his foes in Ukraine with a claim that they are "neo-Nazis." Putin continued to insist that his actions were necessary to prevent "genocide" -- an idea rejected by leaders around the globe.

In the wake of the invasion, the Kremlin has clamped down harder on dissent and the flow of information, arresting thousands of anti-war protesters; banning sites such as Facebook and Twitter; and instituting tough prison sentences for what is deemed to be false reporting on the war, which Moscow refers to as a "special military operation."

The OVD-Info rights group that monitors political arrests reported that at least seven independent journalists had been detained ahead of or while covering the anniversary events in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In Moscow, Putin stood onstage in a white turtleneck and a blue down jacket and spoke for about five minutes. Some people, including presenters at the event, wore T-shirts or jackets with a "Z" -- a symbol seen on Russian tanks and other military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war.

Putin's quoting of the Bible and an 18th-century Russian admiral reflected his increasing focus in recent years on history and religion as binding forces in Russia's post-Soviet society. His branding of his enemies as Nazis evoked what many Russians consider the defense of the motherland from Germany during World War II.

The rally came as Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russian negotiators in several rounds of talks with Ukraine, said that the sides have moved closer to agreement on the issue of Ukraine dropping its bid to join NATO and adopting a neutral status.

"That is the issue where the parties have made their positions maximally close," Medinsky said in remarks carried by Russian media. He added that the sides are now "halfway" on issues regarding the demilitarization of Ukraine.

Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, characterized the Russian assessment as intended "to provoke tension in the media." He tweeted: "Our positions are unchanged. Ceasefire, withdrawal of troops & strong security guarantees with concrete formulas."

Zelenskyy again appealed to Putin to hold talks with him directly. "It's time to meet, time to speak," he said. "I want to be heard by everyone, especially in Moscow."

RUSSIAN ATTACKS

Elsewhere, Russian forces extended their bombardments Friday into a relatively unscathed part of western Ukraine, striking a warplane repair plant about 50 miles from the Polish border.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces are blockading the largest cities to create a "humanitarian catastrophe" with the goal of persuading Ukrainians to cooperate. He said the Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in central and southeastern Ukraine.

"This is a totally deliberate tactic," Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation, which was recorded outside in Kyiv, with the presidential office behind him.

The Russian missile strike about 4 miles from the western city of Lviv destroyed several buildings that were used to repair aircraft. It was the closest strike yet to the center of Lviv, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or join the fight. The war has swelled the city's inhabitants by some 200,000.

The Lviv strike appeared to be an attempt to weaken the Ukrainian military's air defenses. According to a local news article in January, the plant had been the only facility in the country that repaired MiG-29 fighter jets for Ukraine's air force.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said that work had already stopped at the plant and that no casualties had been reported. Ukraine said it had shot down two of six missiles in the volley, which came from the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy boasted that Ukraine's defenses have proved much stronger than expected, and Russia "didn't know what we had for defense or how we prepared to meet the blow."

Ukrainian officials said late Friday that the besieged southern port city of Mariupol lost its access to the Azov Sea, and Russian forces were still trying to storm the city. It was unclear whether they had seized it.

But British Chief of Defense Intelligence Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull warned that after failing to take major Ukrainian cities, Russian forces are shifting to a "strategy of attrition" that will entail "reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower," resulting in higher civilian casualties and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked. Rescue workers continued to search for survivors in the ruins of a theater that was being used a shelter when it was blasted by a Russian airstrike Wednesday in Mariupol.

Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament's human-rights commissioner, said at least 130 people had survived the theater bombing.

"But according to our data, there are still more than 1,300 people in these basements, in this bomb shelter," Denisova told Ukrainian television. "We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them."

Satellite images on Friday from Maxar Technologies showed a long line of cars leaving Mariupol as people tried to evacuate, as well as devastation to homes, apartment buildings and stores.

Early morning barrages also hit a residential building in the Podil neighborhood of Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to emergency services, which said 98 people were evacuated from the building. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 19 were wounded in the shelling.

Ukrainian officials said a fireman was killed when Russian forces shelled an area where firefighters were trying to put out a blaze in the village of Nataevka, in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Two others were killed when strikes hit residential and administrative buildings in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, according to the regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Maj. Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, who is leading the defense of the region around Ukraine's capital, said his forces are well-positioned to defend the city and vowed: "We will never give up. We will fight until the end, to the last breath and to the last bullet."

DISPLACED UKRAINIANS

The U.N. migration agency said Friday that nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country.

That means that around a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people have been forced from their homes.

The estimates from the International Organization for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on course to reach the levels of displacement from Syria's civil war, which has driven about 13 million people from their homes.

The findings came in a paper issued Friday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The projections also found that "over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation."

The paper cited the International Organization for Migration figures as "a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine -- calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16."

The U.N. refugee agency has said fighting that has followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked Europe's gravest refugee crisis since World War II.

"By these estimates, roughly half the country is either internally displaced, stranded in affected areas or unable to leave, or has already fled to neighboring countries," the agency said, alluding to Ukraine's population of about 44 million before the war began.

The paper said that 9.56 million people had been displaced by the war as of Wednesday, and another 2.2 million people were considering leaving. The International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 3 million people had fled abroad as of Wednesday.

The refugee agency, in its latest figures released Friday, said more than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine.

SECURITY COUNCIL

Six Western nations on Friday accused Russia of using the U.N. Security Council to launder disinformation, spread propaganda and justify an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, and the United States again warned that Moscow's claim that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine "is really a potential false flag effort in action."

The meeting was originally intended for a vote on Russia's draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine, which has been widely criticized for making no mention of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

But Russia canceled the vote Thursday and announced it would use the meeting instead to raise what it called new allegations of U.S. involvement in biological warfare activities. Those have been repeatedly denied by both the United States and Ukraine.

The U.S., United Kingdom, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway delivered a joint statement just before the session saying: "This meeting and these lies are designed for one purpose, to deflect responsibility for Russia's war of choice and the humanitarian catastrophe it has caused."

The six nations said Russia, not Ukraine, has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law and has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons.

And they accused Russia of abusing its responsibilities and privileges as a permanent member of the Security Council and subverting the council's mandate to ensure international peace and security, calling its "horrific campaign of violence against the Ukrainian people ... deeply shameful."

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who read the joint statement, later told the Security Council members not to forget why they were meeting -- "because Russia knew its cynical ploy to pass an exculpatory resolution had failed" and it had to cancel the vote.

The resolution would have needed at least nine "yes" votes in the 15-member council and no veto by a permanent member to be approved. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia indicated it didn't have the votes, accusing the West, and especially the U.S. and Albania, on Thursday of using "unprecedented pressure" on U.N. member nations to oppose the measure.

On Friday, Thomas-Greenfield reiterated what she told the council at a March 11 session called by Russia on its original bioweapons allegations: "Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program. There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories -- not near Russia's border, not anywhere."

Ukraine only has public health facilities supported by the United States, the World Health Organization, and other governments and international institutions, she said.

Reiterating the Biden administration's concern about a potential false flag effort, Thomas-Greenfield said, "We continue to believe it is possible that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people."

Nebenzia responded by calling accusations that Russia intends to deploy biological and chemical weapons against Ukraine "real cynicism."

"We've already warned about the fact that we know, and we officially warned ... about Ukrainian nationalists using chemical agents in some regions to carry out a provocation and then accuse Russia of having done it," he said. "This is a false flag operation."

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, referring to the March 11 meeting called by Russia, said Friday: "It was nonsense then, and it is nonsense now."

U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu reiterated what she told the council last week: "The United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons program" and has no mandate to investigate the Russian claims.

Nebenzia called the material Russia released on March 11 and on Friday "only the tip of the ice berg."

He said the Ministry of Defense is receiving and analyzing more new material and will continue to keep the Security Council and the international community informed "about the unlawful activity carried out by the Pentagon on Ukrainian territory."

Information for this article was contributed by Cara Anna, Yuras Karmanau, Jamey Keaten, Edith M. Lederer and staff members of the Associated Press and by Michael Levenson, Megan Specia and Edward Wong of The New York Times.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards next to the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Friday, March 18, 2022 shows a line of cars leaving Mariupol, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right on a podium, delivers his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022 . (Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)



Women walks inside a school damaged among other residential buildings following a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)



A woman cries before starting to clean the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Rescuers evacuate a man from under the rubble of damage by shelling of the National Academy of State Administration building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on the big screen as he delivers his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022, with a banner reading "For Russia" projected in the backgroud. (Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)



A soldier puts flowers next to the photos of victims of the war against Russia, near Maidan Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)







A family takes shelter Friday in the subway system of Kyiv, Ukraine. (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)







An injured woman is treated Friday after a large explosion at an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine. (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)











Gallery: Crisis in Ukraine







