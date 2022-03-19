



DEAR CAR TALK: I read and enjoy your column regularly. Will you please explain electric cars?

How do you measure their mileage? Do you need to go to an appointed station to charge, or can it be done at home? What special equipment is needed? How long does it take to charge? How much does it cost to charge?

I hear a lot of people talking about electric cars these days, but I need someone to cover the basics. — Sam

DEAR READER: Great questions, Sam. Let's start with charging an electric vehicle (EV).

You don't have to go to an appointed charging station. You can use any public charging spot you like. You'll find them now outside supermarkets, in parking lots, at malls and at office buildings.

But home is the best place to do most of your charging. Most EV owners charge their cars overnight, when electricity rates tend to be lowest and when the car is sitting unused anyway.

You can use a standard 110-volt outlet, but it's slow. You'll get about 3-5 miles for each hour of charge.

Most people will want to install a Level 2, 220-volt charger in the garage or next to the driveway. A 220-volt outlet is what your dryer uses. It costs around $1,000 to have one professionally installed, but it charges a lot faster. You'll get 15-40 miles for each hour you charge.

How long does charging take? Obviously, it depends on the type of charger you're using. But it also depends on the speed of the internal equipment that comes with your car and the size of your car's battery.

But anyone with a Level 2 charger should have no trouble fully charging their car overnight from empty.

Some cars can take advantage of Level 3 "DC fast charging." You don't see those chargers everywhere yet, and it's not something you can install at home. But with DC fast charging, some cars can add an 80% charge in less than an hour.

In terms of mileage, you have to forget all about "gallons" and miles per gallon. You'll see something called MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent), but I think the more useful figure is the kilowatt hours it takes to drive the car 100 miles (kWh/100 mi.). The Environmental Protection Agency requires all EVs to list that figure on their sticker.

With that, you can figure out how much driving an EV is going to actually cost you. For instance, take the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car. It uses 31.6 kWh to go 100 miles. So your first number is 31.6.

On your electric bill, you can find out what your local electric company charges per kWh. The rate is often lower at night. But let's say it's 15 cents per kWh, which is a little above the national average. So your second number is 15.

You multiply 15 cents times 31.6 kWh, and you find out it costs you about $4.75 to drive the car 100 miles.

By comparison, if gasoline cost $3 a gallon, a gas-powered car that gets 33 mpg would cost you $9 to go 100 miles.

Hope that answers your questions, Sam. Write to me again and I'll try to explain bitcoin.

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2015 Ford F-250 that I just put new tires on. Right after I put the new tires on, my check engine light lit up.

The first time, I reset it by disconnecting the battery. The second and third time it came back on, I had my mechanic read the codes and then turn it off. He said both times it read an air conditioning code and then a catalytic converter code.

Now it's come on again. Any ideas as to why the engine light keeps coming on? Thank you. — Em

DEAR READER: I'm going to take a wild guess here and say you have problems with your air conditioner and your catalytic converter. Just a guess.

The onboard diagnostic system, which is what your mechanic tapped into with his scan tool, is designed to save owners and mechanics lots of time and money by telling them exactly what part or system is malfunctioning.

You seem to think it's aliens from the planet Vutsack that are evilly manipulating your check engine light in an effort to destabilize human civilization. And while that does happen from time to time, it's more likely that stuff on your truck is actually broken.

So if your computer is telling you there's a problem with your air conditioning system, it's probably because the AC clutch is sending a fault code.

Most likely, the AC clutch is registering that there's not enough refrigerant pressure in your system.

If there's not enough refrigerant, your AC compressor will seize up. So to protect it, the AC clutch refuses to engage if the refrigerant is low.

The catalytic converter code -- most likely "cat efficiency" -- means that your catalytic converter is at the end of its useful life. If you've got more than 100,000 miles on the truck, that would make sense.

So you have a couple of choices, Em. You can live without AC and live with a failing converter until your next emissions inspection. Or you can fix the stuff. Or just wait for the "buy new truck" light to come on. Good luck.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday.




