Carnahan tops Arkansas judicial candidates in February contributions

Arkansas Supreme Court justice candidate Chris Carnahan reported the most monetary contributions of any judicial candidate in the month of February.

Carnahan is Division 1 district judge for Faulkner and Van Buren counties and seeks Position 2 on the Supreme Court, which is held by Justice Robin F. Wynne.

Carnahan, of Conway, reported raising $14,441.98 to go along with $20,000 in loans in February, and reported expenditures of $11,080. The campaign was left with a balance of $45,898.08 at the end of the reporting period.

His largest individual donation was $4,944.70 from Jason Polk with Lake Liquor. Carnahan also received an additional $4,944.66 from Carlton Thomas Saffa with Saracen Development Gaming Industry.

Wynne has served as an associate justice in Position 2 since 2015 and is being challenged by Carnahan and attorney David Sterling.

Wynne reported raising $4,750 in February with expenditures of $11,080, leaving the campaign with a balance of $15,120. The largest individual donation of $1,500 came from attorney Richard Byrd.

Sterling, who filed last month, loaned his campaign $20,000 and reported $11,080 in expenditures. The campaign was left with a balance of $8,920.

POSITION 6

Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay, a former state lawmaker, prosecutor and district judge, seeks the Position 6 seat on the state Supreme Court, which is held by Justice Karen R. Baker.

Delay, of Fort Smith, reported raising $6,250 in February. He listed $17,219.75 in expenditures, leaving his campaign with a balance of $56,006.62.

Baker, who announced in January she would seek a third term, raised $11,500 last month and reported $11,080 in expenditures, leaving a balance of $420.

Baker has served since 2011 after filling a vacancy on the court in a special election in 2010 and being reelected in 2014.

POSITION 7

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda K. Wood reported raising $500 in February and reported expenditures of $1,876.84, leaving the campaign with a balance of $118,019.50.

Wood doesn't have an opponent.

Wood, of Conway, has served as an associate justice in Position 7 since 2015. She was elected in 2014 without opposition.

COURT OF APPEALS

Wendy Wood, a Little Rock attorney who is running for the Position 6, District 2, seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, reported raising $13,499 in February with $572.87 in expenditures. That left her campaign with $43,673.09.

Wood is running to succeed Judge Larry Vaught, who plans to retire at the end of his term this year. Wood is a law clerk for Vaught.

Saline County District Judge Stephanie Casady, who is running for the same position, reported raising $18,400 in February with $250.48 in expenditures. That left her campaign with $100,148.35.