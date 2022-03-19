Clint Schnekloth: Marshallese needs allies

I'll be honest. When we first moved to Northwest Arkansas, a fact of the place that thrilled me was the large population of Marshallese who had resettled to the area. I looked forward to getting to learn their story.

However, there is a lot of cultural distance between the Marshallese community and someone like myself. Although I can't and shouldn't blame cultural distance for the pace of slow engagement I've had with the Marshallese community over the past decade -- the slowness is as much my own malingering and distraction as anything -- it's also true that cross-cultural overtures are ripe for potential abuse.

I remember back when I served as a missionary in Slovakia, a missionary who had served for decades in Namibia said: "Only missionaries who have been in a country for less than nine months or over 30 years really know the place." Think about it a bit, and you'll see the painful dark humor of that statement.

I guess what I'm trying to say here is although I had a real curiosity about the Marshallese, I felt it was inappropriate to seek out connections with the community simply to meet my own needs.

So as a Lutheran pastor hoping to connect with the Marshallese, you might ask, what is the touch point? They don't need to join my church. They have vital, thriving churches.

Well, here's what I've discovered. What the Marshallese need are allies and friends. That's one part of the mutual relationship we can build. The other is advocacy, and ally-ship. We have not treated our Marshallese neighbors well. We caused immeasurable harm with our nuclear tests, and now with climate change their islands are literally being swallowed up by rising sea levels.

In the meantime, this year our compact with them is up for renewal, and they really need and deserve a better deal than the one they first got. They will be more likely to get a better deal if their neighbors who vote and have voice speak up on their behalf and reach out to support them.

The other thing churches can do to be neighborly is simply to share space. Many of the Marshallese churches, as vital and active as they are, are currently tucked into rental facilities in various places across Springdale. They simply haven't had the opportunity to build the church infrastructure that comes with the financial support of big donors who have built up large estates from which they can make donations.

We still have our growing edges. I believe the Marshallese churches in general are still only somewhat ready to have a conversation about LGBTQ inclusion. Meanwhile, our white church isn't generally very comfortable worshiping in other languages or really creating space that feels like "home" for non-white communities.

So in this sense we are missionaries to each other -- mission not as "I have something to give you that will save you" but "we mutually share with one another in a way similar to the way the members of the Trinity share in each other's life."