Cyclones put end to Tigers’ season





MILWAUKEE -- Freshman Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points and Iowa State made itself at home in Milwaukee once again, using its hard-nosed defense to beat No. 6 seed LSU 59-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Izaiah Brockington added 19 points as the 11th-seeded Cyclones (21-12) got their first win in the NCAA tourney since 2017 -- also in Milwaukee. They held the Tigers to 37% shooting and forced 19 turnovers, stopping a three-game slide.

Hunter, who grew up in nearby Racine, made six of his seven three-pointers in the second half, sending Coach T.J. Otzelberger to one sweet victory. The 44-year-old Otzelberger grew up in Milwaukee, went to Wisconsin-Whitewater and began his coaching career at Catholic Central High School in Burlington.

Otzelberger was hired after Iowa State won just two games last season. Now the Cyclones are into the second round of the Midwest Region.

Tari Eason scored 18 points for LSU, and senior Darius Days had 14. But they didn't get much help.

It was the first game for the Tigers since Coach Will Wade was fired last weekend amid allegations of NCAA violations. Associate head coach Bill Armstrong also was let go.

An LSU fan in the stands behind the team's bench held up a sign that read "Win For WADE" as the game got started.

Kevin Nickelberry was elevated to interim coach, and the Tigers turned in their usual stellar effort on defense. But they struggled on the other side. The team also received a technical for having too many players on the court at one point in the second half.

Iowa State, which shot 36% from the floor, opened a 50-39 lead on Brockington's three-pointer with 7:09 left. But LSU responded with an 11-1 run.

After Days' foul shot got the Tigers within one, Hunter connected on a long three-pointer to give the Cyclones some room. He nailed another long one from a similar spot with 19 seconds left, lifting his team to a 59-54 lead.

In between all the missed shots and turnovers, each team had its moments. Hunter had an acrobatic layup early on, and then beat the shot clock with a three-pointer for a 24-12 lead with 6:37 left in the first half.

But LSU came right back. Eric Gaines had a huge block on a driving Brockington with 4:35 left, part of a 7-0 run for the Tigers to close the first half.

The halftime numbers were bleak; Iowa State was 9 for 27 from the floor, and LSU was 7 for 27 with 10 turnovers.

AUBURN 80,

JACKSONVILLE STATE 61

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Freshman Jabari Smith had 20 points and 14 rebounds as second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half.

Walker Kessler, Smith's partner in the paint, finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 9 blocks. The Tigers (28-5) won their 10th consecutive NCAA opener and will face Miami on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

K.D. Johnson ended his shooting slump -- he was 0-for-14 in a SEC Tournament quarterfinal loss to Texas A&M -- and had 10 points and a couple of three-pointers during a 17-3 run that put the Tigers in control.

Jalen Gibbs hit four three-pointers and led the Gamecocks (21-11) with 20 points.

MIAMI 68,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 66

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Charlie Moore made two free throws with 3 seconds left and finished with 16 points to lift 10th-seeded Miami over No. 7 seed Southern California.

Moore drove the lane in the final moments and appeared to have his layup blocked by Chavez Goodwin. But a foul was called and Moore made the free throws.

Miami (24-10) got its first tournament win in six years.

Isaiah Wong led Miami with 22 points before fouling out with 2:07 to play with his team ahead 59-58. The Hurricanes stretched the lead to 65-58 with 44 seconds left, but Drew Peterson, who led the Trojans (26-8) with 17 points, hit consecutive 3s and his inside basket tied it.

Miami led 29-16 late in the first half, but the Trojans opened the second half on 17-2 run to go ahead and set up a tight battle to the finish.

SOUTH REGION

OHIO STATE 54,

LOYOLA CHICAGO 41

PITTSBURGH -- E.J. Liddell scored 16 points, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 and seventh-seeded Ohio State shut down 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago from start to finish.

The Buckeyes (20-11) advanced to play Villanova on Sunday in the South Region while preventing another March run by the Ramblers (25-8), who shot 27% (15 of 56) from the floor.

Braden Norris led Loyola with 14 points but star Lucas Williamson endured perhaps his worst game of the season. The winningest player in program history finished with four points on 1-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers as Loyola fell in the first round after reaching the Sweet 16 last season and the Final Four in 2018.

VILLANOVA 80,

DELAWARE 60

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Moore scored 21 points, Collin Gillespie added 14 and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with 15th-seeded Delaware.

The Wildcats (27-7) used a 35-10 surge spanning the end of the first half and the start of the second to turn an eight-point deficit into a blowout.

Delaware (22-13) showed some early fight against its northern neighbor in a meeting of programs separated by 43 miles on the map and considerably more in the college basketball landscape.

It wasn't nearly enough as Villanova overwhelmed the Blue Hens under a barrage of three-pointers to begin the school's quest for a third national title in seven seasons.

Jyare Davis led Delaware with 17 points.

ILLINOIS 54,

TENN.-CHATTANOOGA 53

PITTSBURGH -- Alfonso Plummer scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to go, and fourth-seeded Illinois escaped 13th-seeded Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Big Ten co-champion Illini (23-9) never led until the final minute and survived when Chattanooga star Malachi Smith missed twice in the closing seconds.

Illinois All-America center Kofi Cockburn had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks. His putback gave the Illini a 52-51 lead with 48 seconds to go. Smith, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, responded by drilling a pair of free throws to put Chattanooga back in front.

ARIZONA 87,

WRIGHT STATE 70

SAN DIEGO -- Christian Koloko scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and keyed a big second-half surge for top-seeded Arizona, which beat Wright State.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 18 points and Dalen Terry had 16 for the Wildcats (32-3). Arizona won its seventh consecutive game and earned its first NCAA Tournament win since beating Saint Mary's in the second round in 2017. First-year coach Tommy Lloyd, a longtime assistant at Gonzaga, has Arizona in the NCAAs for the first time since 2018.

Grant Basile scored 21 points and Trey Calvin had 16 for Wright State (22-14).

NCAA Men’s Tournament glance

All times Central

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee

Texas 81, vs. Virginia Tech 73

Purdue 78, Yale 56

Second Round

Today

At Dickies Arena

Fort Worth

Baylor vs. North Carolina, 11:10 a.m., CBS

At Moda Center

Portland, Ore.

UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 6:10 p.m.,

TBS

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

St. Peter’s winner vs. Murray St., 6:45 p.m.,

CBS

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego

Arizona 87, Wright St. 70

TCU 69, Seton Hall 42

At PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh

Houston 82, UAB 68

Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53

Ohio St. 54, Loyola Chicago 41

Villanova 80, Delaware 60

Today

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Tennessee vs. Michigan, 4:15 p.m., CBS

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee

Iowa St. 59, LSU 54

Wisconsin 67, Colgate 60

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, S.C.

Miami 68, Southern Cal 66

Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61

Second Round

Today

At Dickies Arena

Fort Worth

Kansas vs. Creighton, 1:40 p.m, CBS

At KeyBank Center

Buffalo, N.Y.

Providence vs. Richmond, 5:10 p.m., TNT

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday

At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego

Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64

Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, S.C.

Michigan St. 74, Davidson 73

Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Second Round

Today

At Moda Center

Portland, Ore.

Gonzaga vs. Memphis, 8:40 p.m., TBS

At KeyBank Center

Buffalo, N.Y.

Arkansas vs. New Mexico St., 7:40 p.m., TNT













Gallery: NCAA Tournament, 3-18-2022







