‘Devo’ a proven hit come tourney time

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, University of Arkansas guard Davonte "Devo" Davis has been at his best.

In helping the Razorbacks beat Vermont 75-71 on Thursday night in a first-round NCAA Tournament game, Davs picked up from last season when he was key in Arkansas' run to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.

In five NCAA Tournament games, Davis is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Davis, a 6-4 sophomore from Jacksonville, is averaging 8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his other 59 games as a Razorback.

"Maybe we can put the NCAA logo on our floor [in Walton Arena] and dress up the locker room with the same signage we have here," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of the "March Madness" logos in KeyBank Center. "Some guys just have that 'it' factor."

The Razorbacks (26-8) hope Davis has "it" again when they play New Mexico State (27-6) at 7:40 tonight in a second-round West Region game with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 next week in San Francisco.

With Arkansas senior All-America guard JD Notae limited to 27 minutes against Vermont, Davis had 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 36 minutes off the bench.

The Razorbacks were plus-9 points with Davis on the court. He hit 6 of 10 shots and made his only free throw attempt.

Davis' play was especially critical in the first half when he scored 10 points to help Arkansas take a 34-27 lead.

Notae scored all 17 of his points in the second half after being 0 of 4 from the field on 0 of 2 on free throws in the first half when he played 10 minutes.

"With JD out, we needed somebody to score and we needed somebody to run our offense and do it with precision and not turn the ball over," Musselman said. "It tells you the job Devo did, really on both sides of the ball."

New Mexico State Coach Chris Jans said he was impressed watching Davis play against Vermont and add to his NCAA Tournament resume.

"That's the kind of guys you want on your roster," Jans said. "They step up when the lights are the brightest.

"I was very impressed with him [Thursday night] when I got to see him in person. He just seems so comfortable on the floor, and he knows his game, and he is very good at getting to his spots on the floor. He just doesn't get rattled.

"He has a smooth game. He has good size, great ball skills, and it just seemed like he has an understanding and a sense of what he is trying to do, and he gets the job done."

Jans said he's surprised Davis is averaging only 8.5 points on the season.

"But at the same time, he has a bunch of really good players around him," Jans said. "He's one of the younger guys. Obviously, the sky's the limit for him."

In four NCAA Tournament games last season, Davis had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots against Colgate; 15 points and 6 rebounds against Texas Tech; 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists against Oral Roberts; and 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal against eventual national champion Baylor.

"I'm just playing basketball," Davis said. "The bright lights, we all need to step up at some point.

"Like I was telling [his teammates] in the locker room, you win, you advance. So we just want to find a way to win."

Davis is averaging 27.4 minutes and made the transition to being the Razorbacks' sixth man after he started the final 14 games last season and 13 of the first 14 this season.

"He's handling it like a pro," Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said earlier this season of how Davis has handled playing off the bench. "We all know Devo could probably start for every team in our league.

"Him coming off the bench and doing what he's doing is incredible for us."

Davis made his only start in the last 20 games when he returned to the lineup at Tennessee with Au'Diese Toney sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Razorbacks lost to the Vols 78-74 and Davis had some early struggles on defense, played 20 minutes and scored four points.

In Arkansas' 79-67 victory over LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Davis played a season-low five minutes as senior guard Chris Lykes shined off the bench with 18 points.

The combined 25 minutes were the fewest Davis played in back-to-back games this season.

But Davis didn't sulk and responded with 11 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in 32 minutes to be a bright spot in Texas A&M's 82-64 victory over Arkansas in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

"He's a great spark that we need, and we hope he can continue to produce," Razorbacks senior forward Trey Wade said. "Devo is always going to be hungry. When the opportunity presents itself, he takes it like the rest of us."

Davis, Notae and Williams all played well in Arkansas' NCAA Tournament run last season.

"I think that every game takes on a new identity," Musselman said. "Every game takes on new matchups.

"I came into the [Vermont] game, and when I looked around the locker room, we're getting ready to go out and play on a national stage, who do I know that's done this with me?

"It's J-Will and JD and Devo. Going into the game whether it's fair or not ... those were the guys that I was going to be comfortable with during the course of the game. Obviously, the minutes that Devo played were starter minutes, probably more minutes than a lot of guys that start across the country in this tournament so far.

"I had belief that he would be a competitor, try to help the team win, because the one thing our locker room understands is when you lose, you're done, and nobody gets notoriety.

"Nobody. It's over. Our guys want to continue.

"Everybody likes to play another game, and the only way to do that from this moment on is to play as a team and to play with great competitiveness, and Devo exemplifies that."



