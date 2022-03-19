EDITORIAL: Notes on a war

The big stuff is easy to keep up with. It's spelled out in the big headlines, above the fold in the paper. And leads the TV evening news. And makes the top of Drudge. But there are other parts of The Putin War that shouldn't go unnoticed. In the last few days, we've noticed:

• The Wall Street Journal reports that Russia has spent hundreds of billions of dollars over the last decade to upgrade its military. But in its first big test, it has received (so far) a flunking grade. Or at least an incomplete. Because the Russian army is bogged down in Ukraine.

Those who follow these things closely say the Russians haven't committed everything available yet, and not to get too high on Ukraine's chances. But thousands of Russians have been killed, and hundreds of vehicles (ground and air) have been destroyed. How many differs from estimate to estimate. One thing is for sure, however: Four generals of Vladimir Putin's forces have been killed.

This might mean nothing much outside the Russian chain of command. Or it might mean that the Russian soldiery isn't pushing ahead like the brass wants it to. Soldiers can't always be pushed from behind. Many times they have to be pulled. Especially if the platoons, companies and brigades are full of conscripts, as reports say the Russian units are. So a general officer might feel the need to get out front and lead by example. Or maybe he's received orders to do just that.

The Journal says that the Kremlin's wrong assumptions about the war suggest that the Russians overestimated their own armed forces, "which some military analysts say appear to have been undermined by graft and misreporting."

Graft and misreporting. Those are things that are easier to pull off when a country doesn't have a free and independent press getting scoops on government problems, including military snafus. And when the press is included with all those boot-lickers who only tell the bosses what they want to hear. But don't expect the Putin administration to learn that lesson.

• Speaking of the Putin administration, it has been accused of war crimes. It has bombed civilian apartments. It has bombed a theater and a maternity ward. There are pictures to prove it. So how does Moscow respond?

It accuses the Ukrainians of mass executions and of running concentration camps.

For the record, there are no pictures of any of that.

• There have been wild rumors in the press, mainly the British press, about generals being arrested for leaking news unflattering to Mr. Putin. Better confirmed news sources say the top Russian spy chief and his deputy have been placed under house arrest. Analysts say it might be because the president of Russia, a former KGB agent himself, was caught off guard by the resistance to his war.

Which is worth another cheer for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his countrymen.

• There are all kinds of rumors coming from the front that the Russian government can plausibly deny: troops shooting themselves in the legs to get out of the war, whole platoons of paratroopers being blown out of the sky before they could exit their plane, troops sending threatening messages to Putin, etc.

But it would be hard for the Kremlin PR types to deny Mr. Putin's own words.

Apparently, Vlad the Impaler is getting tired of those Russians who might not support his invasion, or who have supportive ideas of Ukraine or NATO or the United States or just anybody who isn't a Putin toady. He delivered an address last week in which he warned his countrymen: "Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell apart the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a fly that accidentally flew into their mouths. I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to meet any challenge."

His people have been warned.

• CNN Business had a special report late in the week titled "Four ways China is quietly making life harder for Russia."

The ChiComs are allowing the ruble to drop even further by letting it fall against the yuan, sitting on reserves, withholding parts for airplanes, etc. The Red Chinese might have decided that backing Mr. Putin is a risk. Or, in the least, have decided to keep their options open.

This can't have a calming affect on the little man in Moscow.