Entergy Arkansas files for 7.5% rate increase, cites rising costs

Entergy Arkansas is seeking to raise rates by 7.5% across all customer classes for the more than 720,000 homes and businesses it serves in Arkansas.

The company, Arkansas' largest electric utility, has asked the state Public Service Commission to approve the rate increase, which would raise monthly bills for the average residential customer by $8.27. Average usage is considered 1,000 kilowatt hours per month and that monthly bill currently is $110.76, Entergy said in its filing.

The rate increase would automatically show up on bills in April unless an objection is filed to challenge the rate calculations Entergy filed with the PSC on Wednesday.

In the filing, Entergy says it is paying more for fuel used to generate electricity and wholesale prices paid for additional electricity. The increase would appear as a fuel and purchased power line item on monthly bills.

"The total increase that customers could see on their bill will vary based on their individual energy usage and the kilowatt-hours consumed at their home," Ventrell Thompson, acting vice president of customer service for Entergy, said in a statement Friday.

Under PSC rules, Entergy's cost-recovery rider says the company must file an evaluation of its energy costs by March 15 every year. The utility is required to file working papers that outline the reasoning and costs related to the request -- regardless of whether it is a decrease or increase.

Rate adjustments go into effect automatically unless the commission's staff or other intervening parties challenge the company's calculations.

"Staff is reviewing this information now," Donna Gray, the commission's executive director, said Friday. "Absent staff or other parties raising any issue with regard to the calculation, the rider provides that the new rate will go into effect for bills rendered on and after the first billing cycle of April. A procedural schedule or commission order is not required under the terms of the approved rider."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office was non-committal when asked to comment Friday on whether it would challenge the rate change. "The attorney general is reviewing this large increase as part of Entergy's filing," spokeswoman Amanda Priest said.

A business consumer group is reviewing the request as well and also says it's too early to decide whether to oppose the request.

The Arkansas Electric Energy Consumers, which represents large industrial and agricultural businesses, is "scrutinizing the filing to see whether there is any aspect of the requested increase that it can challenge," Jordan Tinsley, a Little Rock attorney for the group, said Friday. "Since our experts have not finished their scrutiny of the filing yet, it is difficult for me to offer a prediction about what AEEC will advocate with regard to [Entergy's] filing."

Tinsley noted that the rate increase is related to the severe weather Arkansas experienced in February 2021, when much of the state was covered in up to two feet of snow for weeks.

Entergy, however, said in its filing the request is primarily related to "a large under-recovery balance as a result of higher natural gas prices in 2021, particularly in the fourth quarter."

The company said total energy costs for 2021 spiked to $313 million, a 17.4% or $46.5 million increase from 2020. That increase was "driven by higher fuel and energy prices," the filing said.

Gas prices escalated as the February 2021 winter storm ravaged much of the United States, the company said, adding that spot gas prices jumped up during the storm and remained volatile for the rest of the year.

Entergy is seeking to increase fuel recovery costs from just below 1 cent per kilowatt hour to 1.8 cents. That rate would be effective through March 2023. The utility says energy cost recovery accounts for about 9% of a residential customer's monthly bill.

Rates were lowered over the past two years, the company said, noting the current rate is the lowest in more than 10 years. Company officials noted the utility's efforts to bolster its energy supply through investments in areas such as nuclear power and other diversified sources has helped customers.

"At Entergy Arkansas, we carefully plan and invest our resources to provide reliable power and keep rates as low as possible," Kurt Castleberry, director of resource planning and market operations, said in a statement.

"Last year, our nuclear generation sources set a record," Castleberry added.. "Low cost, emission free power provides about 70% of the electricity our customers consume to help insulate them from the cost swings of natural gas. This kept the ECR [Energy Cost Recovery] rate from going even higher."

The utility, which is owned by Entergy Corp. of New Orleans, serves residential, business and commercial customers in 63 Arkansas counties.