Ex-officer guilty in riot case

A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol with another former officer who is scheduled to be tried next month on charges related to the riot.

Former Rocky Mount, Va., police officer Jacob Fracker has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, his attorney said. A date for his sentencing wasn't immediately set.

Fracker pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding. The felony charge is punishable by a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Fracker's co-defendant, Thomas Robertson, has a trial scheduled to start on April 4. The town of Rocky Mount also fired Robertson after the Capitol siege.

Fracker and Robertson were off duty when they drove with a neighbor to Washington, D.C., on the morning of Jan. 6. Fracker's indictment says Robertson brought three gas masks for them to use.

After listening to speeches near the Washington Monument, Fracker, Robertson and the neighbor identified only as "Person A" walked toward the Capitol, donned the gas masks and joined the growing mob, according to the indictment. Robertson was carrying a large wooden stick and used it to impede Metropolitan Police Department officers who arrived to help Capitol police officers hold off the mob, the indictment says.

Fracker and Robertson posed for a photograph inside the Capitol during the attack and later posted about the riot on social media. Robertson was photographed making an obscene gesture in front of a statute of John Stark in the Capitol's crypt, prosecutors said.

Robertson's attorneys didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.

Robertson has been jailed since U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in July that he violated terms of his pretrial release by possessing firearms. The judge rejected Robertson's suggestion that 34 guns he ordered before June 29, when FBI agents searched his home, are simply World War II collectables.

Meanwhile, a former West Virginia state lawmaker pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the riot.

Derrick Evans was a Republican member of the House of Delegates but never served a day. Evans resigned after his arrest in January 2021, a month before the start of the legislative session.

Evans pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge, punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was set for June 22.

Evans livestreamed himself at the Capitol while wearing a helmet. In a since-deleted cellphone video, Evans was shown clamoring in a jam-packed doorway with other supporters of Donald Trump before joyfully strolling inside.

In the days prior, Evans told his 30,000 Facebook followers to "Fight For Trump" in the nation's capital, according to a criminal complaint.

MISSOURI MEN SENTENCED

Three Springfield, Mo. men have been sentenced to probation and fines after pleading guilty last year to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Zachary Martin, 46, received three years' probation, while his two brothers -- Michael Quick, 44, and Stephen Quick, 49 -- each received two years' probation, the Kansas City Star reported. Rach pleaded guilty in December to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

In addition to paying $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, all three must also must pay a $1,000 fine and perform 60 hours of community service. Each could have gotten to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

All three brothers addressed the court at sentencing, with Martin and Stephen Quick both saying there were ashamed that they had entered the building. Michael Quick said he and his brothers have "experienced a great deal of remorse."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman, John Raby and staff members of The Associated Press.