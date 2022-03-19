Police beat: Felon had firearm, drugs, report says

Felon had firearm, drugs, report says

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who they said is a convicted felon carrying drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a burglary at 5001 S. 65th St. about noon Thursday encountered Edmonte Daniels, 22, of Little Rock with a .45-caliber handgun and two large bags of marijuana, according to a police report.

Daniels is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces four felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by a certain person, drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Police: Woman held at gunpoint in LR

A Little Rock man faces a felony gun charge after police said he took a woman's pistol and held her at gunpoint Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police officers got multiple calls about a man forcing a woman into a car using a pistol, and when they located the described vehicle at 2200 N. Rodney Parham Road, they found Markeevion Jackson, 23, and a woman and three children in the vehicle, according to the report.

The woman said Jackson took her gun by force and made her get in the vehicle before she managed to get the gun back from him, the report said.

Jackson is a felon and cannot legally have a gun. He faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Traffic stop leads to NLR man's arrest

North Little Rock on Thursday police arrested a man who they said was a felon in possession of a stolen gun and drugs, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop for false tags near 3101 Springhill Drive, officers encountered Torrey Woolfolk, 47, of North Little Rock, who had a warrant out for his arrest, the report said. He was also on parole.

Woolfolk was detained, and a search of his vehicle uncovered two loaded handguns hidden in the front dashboard behind the radio, as well as narcotics, the report said. One of the guns had been stolen in Texas.

Woolfolk is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces eight felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm; possession of a firearm by a certain person; theft by receiving of a firearm; and drug possession charges including methamphetamine, cocaine and other narcotics.