Follow live: Arkansas faces New Mexico State at NCAA Tournament

7:49, 1H - Arkansas 9, New Mexico State 9

The Aggies split a pair of free throws out of the last media timeout. The first one was made, the second one missed, but Trey Wade was hit with a lane violation.

The third attempt didn't drop.

Stanley Umude later found Jaylin Williams for a dunk following a great baseline cut to the rim. Williams leads the Razorbacks with 4 points on 2 of 4 from the floor and 6 rebounds.

Umude, who had 3 assists last night, has 1 assist tonight to go with 4 rebounds.

Arkansas is 4 of 17 shooting and 1 of 7 beyond the arc. New Mexico State is 3 of 15, and Teddy Allen has 5 points on 2 of 6 shooting.

9:21, 1H - New Mexico State 8, Arkansas 7

Neither side can get going on the offensive end, but Teddy Allen has a pair of buckets on three shots and leads all scorers with five points.

Au'Diese Toney has really done a solid job sticking to Allen away from the ball and coming off screens. Allen has just hit two tough, contested jumpers.

The Aggies are scoring .471 points per possession. The issue for the Razorbacks is that they're scoring at an even lower rate.

Arkansas is 3 of 15 from the floor and 1 of 7 from three-point range. Outside of Stanley Umude, Jaylin Williams and JD Notae have two points each.

New Mexico State will be at the line when play resumes. Arkansas was whistled for the first foul of the game nearly 11 minutes in.

15:37, 1H - Arkansas 3, New Mexico State 2

Not much offense to be found in the game's opening minutes.

Teddy Allen got the Aggies on the board on their first possession, hitting a tough fadeaway jumper on Au'Diese Toney. Since then, New Mexico State has missed its last four shots and turned it over three times.

Stanley Umude has the lone bucket for the Razorbacks. He hit a deep three from the right wing to give Arkansas a lead.

The teams are a combined 2 of 12 from the floor, and during one sequence they traded shot clock violations. Five of Arkansas' seven shots are threes.

Davonte Davis checked into the game just before the break in place of Trey Wade.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Umude led the Razorbacks with a game-high 21 points on 3 of 4 from three-point range and grabbed 9 rebounds Thursday night in the team's 75-71 win over Vermont. He has scored at least 20 points in three of Arkansas' five games in March.

Umude, too, has made three three-pointers in five of the last six games.

Toney figures to draw the key matchup of the night against Aggies guard Teddy Allen. The Pittsburgh transfer has played 38, 39 and 40 minutes since missing the Razorbacks' regular-season finale at Tennessee, and averaged 15.3 points in that span.

Notae scored 17 second-half points vs. Vermont and Jaylin Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

We will see if Arkansas is more connected defensively tonight than in its previous five games. In those games, it has a defensive rating of 108.6, according to CBB Analytics, and opponents have shot 37.5% from three.

But for the season, the Razorbacks hold the No. 18 defensive efficiency mark in the nation at 92.2 points allowed per 100 possessions.

New Mexico State's starters: Teddy Allen, Jabari Rice, Johnny McCants, Clayton Henry and Will McNair.

Allen was the star of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, pouring in 37 points in a 70-63 upset of No. 5 UConn to reach the Round of 32. No other Aggies player finished with more than nine points in the game.

Allen, like Notae, has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. He's finished with 10-plus points in 15 consecutive games.

The 6-6 guard scored 20 or more points in 11 of those outings.

To begin March, Rice missed all 13 of his threes in two games, but he has made three threes in the last three games on 19 total attempts. He scored nine key points against the Huskies.

Rice owned the No. 16 assist rate in the Western Athletic Conference and had four assists vs. UConn. He will take the responsibility of matching up with Notae, and Rice is a low fouls-committed player, averaging 2.4 per 40 minutes played this season.

As a team, the Aggies have shot 48.4% on field goal attempts in the lane and 68.3% at the rim this season, according to CBB Analytics. Defensively, opponents have made only 58% of shots within four feet of the basket and 36.8% in the paint.

Both of those defensive percentages place them in the 88th percentile or better in the country.

New Mexico State has won four in a row since a two-game skid against Chicago State and Stephen F. Austin. It also has losses to Utah Valley, Sam Houston State and New Mexico.