From cash to cabbage, Arkansas churches doing whatever they can to support Ukraine





With Vladimir Putin's army continuing to pound civilian targets across Ukraine and with millions of people fleeing for their lives, Arkansas churches are looking for ways to help the victims of the Russian invasion.

In Little Rock, they lit candles. In Fort Smith, they bought cabbages.

The goal was the same -- to help those who are suffering and to voice outrage at the ongoing slaughter.

At an interfaith Service for Peace Sunday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Little Rock, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark warned that the stakes are high, using scriptural allusions to drive his point home. See: tinyurl.com/yc7savtd.

"Israel went through many, many trials and tribulations biblically. This is ours. It's coming," he said. "We need to pray for the Ukrainians, we need to pray for our national leaders here. We need to raise our voices individually and collectively, for humanitarian assistance, for wise military and diplomatic policies, for the support of the United Nations and, above all, we need to pray for the welfare, well-being and the souls of those in the direct line of conflict in Ukraine. They're worthy people. They're part of us. We love them."

He also urged audience members to contact their congressmen and "prevail on them to do more militarily."

"This country must take greater risks for freedom," he said. "We don't want World War III, and the best way to prevent it is to stop it before it gets started. And the best place to stop it is Ukraine," he said. "A policy which accepts no risk today is a policy which pushes all risks off until tomorrow. And Vladimir Putin's appetite is not for Ukraine. It's much more global than that."

While Clark was speaking, Presbyterians across town were gathering for a Candlelight Service of Prayer for Ukraine at First Presbyterian Church.

Roughly 100 people lit candles, offered prayers and listened Sunday as the Anthem of Ukraine was played.

One of those holding a candle, Karene Jones of North Little Rock, said the service gave people a way to express their feelings.

"It's just one tiny, small way that we can show that we care and that we love our fellow human beings," she said.

An offering for Ukraine raised $3,200 for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, one of the aid organizations rushing to help. The event at St. Mark's raised $2,700 for the Episcopal Relief & Development.

Elsewhere, Arkansans also were eager to respond.

At Central Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, congregants used food to raise money and awareness, Pastor Steven Kurtz said.

The meals were due to be distributed Friday evening.

"Ukrainians love their stuffed cabbage -- that's a real traditional meal for them -- and borscht, which is basically a beet soup. And so we thought, 'Let's give people a chance to kind of show solidarity with Ukrainians by sharing their supper.' ... [And] if people want to make a donation as well, we'll help the Ukrainians in a practical way, as well," he said.

The congregation had received 130 orders by midweek.

"We're doing the shopping today. We've got a lot of cabbages to buy," Kurtz said Thursday.

Central Presbyterian's team of volunteers found the Ukrainian recipes online, he said.

"We did a pilot test run yesterday of the stuffed cabbage and borscht and, oh my gosh, it's so good. It's going to be great," he said.

All of the money raised as a result of the meal will be donated to Mercy Corps, a Portland, Ore.-based humanitarian aid organization that is working with local organizations in Ukraine to help those who have been displaced and in Poland, where 1.8 million Ukrainians have reportedly sought refuge. The organization, known as the Save the Refugees Fund when it was launched in 1979, also provided help during Russia's previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Prior to his time in Arkansas, Kurtz served for 10 years at the evangelical theological seminary in Osijek, Croatia, helping to train future ministers and other church workers from central and eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

Since the war began, Kurtz has heard from friends who are witnessing the invasion unfold.

"Some of them are putting up people in their own homes because they live pretty far from where the main fighting is right now. Others I know are in Kyiv, and they're talking about how things are getting more intense, with bombing all around them. One of them is actually teaching at a theological college and kind of reflecting on the challenge of having hope and keeping hope alive as a Christian during times of such chaos and destruction," he said.

As students in Croatia, some of the Ukrainians volunteered for the school's humanitarian aid efforts, helping refugees from the Bosnian conflict, he said. Now, they are seeing war firsthand.

The bloodshed, now in its fourth week, is indefensible, Kurtz said.

"It's so sad, so unnecessary, so disregarding of decent human dignity and rights. It's just tragic," he said. "Just 20 days ago, they were going about their normal lives and living in these beautiful, beautiful Eastern European cities. And now there's smoking piles of rubble with so many dead."





Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark





