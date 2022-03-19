Gentry officer Rios promoted to corporal

GENTRY -- Officer Derrick Rios, of the Gentry Police Department, was promoted March 11 to the rank of corporal.

He will be a night shift patrol supervisor, working primarily on the weekends, according to Gentry police chief Clay Stewart.

"Derrick is a hard-working, God-fearing, family man. He does a great job for this city and this department," Stewart said. "I am excited to see what the future holds for him."

"If you see Derrick, wish him congratulations on his promotion and good luck in this next chapter of his career," Stewart added.