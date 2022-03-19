Georgia State 9, University of Arkansas-Little Rock 3

A three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth by Panthers third baseman Luke Boynton kick-started the hosts' late surge Friday evening in Atlanta.

Georgia State (12-6) added four runs in the bottom of the seventh after the University of Arkansas-Little Rock (10-6) answered with one in the top half. The Panthers finished with 13 hits as five players turned in multi-hit outings.

Hayden Arnold suffered his second loss of the season, but Trojans right fielder Noah Dickerson pushed his average to .407 with a 4-of-5 effort at the plate that included a double and 2 RBI.

No. 22 Texas State 13, Arkansas State 7

A six-run first inning by the Red Wolves on Friday night wasn't enough to fend off the nationally-ranked Bobcats at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State (4-11) pounced earlier with back-to-back RBI singles before adding a third run on an error. Designated hitter Cason Tollett then doubled the Red Wolves' lead with a bases-clearing double.

Texas State (16-3) chipped away, cutting the deficit to 6-3 before overwhelming ASU with six runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth. Three different Red Wolf relievers surrendered three runs with Brandon Anderson ultimately taking the loss.