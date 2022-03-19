Governor signs bill to block abortion suits

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A Washington state measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking abortion and those who aid them was signed into law Thursday by the governor, in a move designed to rebut recent actions by conservative states.

"We know this bill is necessary because this is a perilous time for the ability of people to have the freedom of choice that they have enjoyed for decades," said Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat.

The bill signing comes just days after the Legislature in neighboring Idaho approved a bill that allows lawsuits by potential family members to enforce a ban on abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy.

Conservative legislatures in several states have either passed or proposed new abortion restrictions in anticipation of possible changes to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Washington's measure, which takes effect in June, prohibits the state from taking any action against an individual seeking to end their pregnancy or for assisting someone who is pregnant in obtaining an abortion.

The language is in response to a Texas law, which took effect last September, and which bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The enforcement of the law is left up to private citizens, who can collect $10,000 or more if they bring a successful lawsuit against anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

A handful of states have put forward similar legislation copying the Texas law. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade entirely, the decision on whether to keep abortion legal would fall to the states.

The measure approved by the Washington Legislature this month also updates state statutes with non-gendered references to a "pregnant individual" and grants specific statutory authorization for physician assistants, advanced registered nurse practitioners and other providers acting within their scope of practice to perform abortions.

CALIFORNIA BILL

Meanwhile, California lawmakers on Thursday voted to make abortions much cheaper for people on private health insurance plans, bringing California closer to becoming the fourth state in the country to ban insurance fees for the procedure.

The state Assembly approved a bill that would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortions on private health plans.

While the bill would reduce the cost of abortions, it would also slightly increase monthly premiums for patients and their employers. But the savings from eliminating out-of-pocket costs would be greater than the increase in monthly premiums.

Three other states ban these fees: Illinois, Oregon and New York, according to a legislative analysis of the proposal. The bill now heads for a procedural vote in the state Senate before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for his review.

On Thursday, California lawmakers revealed a bill that would create a mechanism for taxpayers to pay for women in other states where abortion might be illegal to travel to California to receive care.

The bill would create the Abortion Practical Support Fund, which would give grants to nonprofit groups that help women get abortions. The groups could use the money to pay for things like lodging, transportation and meals.

The fund, which state Sen. Nancy Skinner said would be the first of its kind in the country, would accept private donations, but state lawmakers could also choose to put taxpayer money in it. That would require an appropriation in the state budget.

The bill would also create a state-run website that would compile information about California's abortion providers and available supports in one place.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel La Corte and Adam Beam of The Associated Press.