DEAR HELOISE: Much to my shock, my last electric bill went up $100 a month. As a result, I have been figuring out as many cost-cutting measures as I can. Here's what I've come up with so far:

We now use paper plates for all our meals. While it might seem expensive initially, the savings we have realized by running the dishwasher only once or twice a week will more than offset the cost of the paper.

I wash all the pots and pans by hand. Utensils, too. Again, less dishwasher use. When just rinsing a cup or glass, I don't run the hot water at full blast. Halfway does the job. Saves on gas, too.

I turn off all unnecessary appliances. The ones I do use, I use at less power. For example, using three-way bulbs on the second setting instead of on the highest setting.

I keep looking for common-sense ways to cut down on electricity use. It's amazing how many ways I've come up with to save power.

-- Peter H., via email

DEAR READER: There's debate about which costs less: handwashing or using a dishwasher. But handwashing definitely uses more water than a dishwasher. However, you're right that electricity bills seem to be going up everywhere. Readers, send me your hints on how you are saving on your electric bills so I can share them in my column.

DEAR HELOISE: I just read today's hints. This one made me write to you.

The suggestion was for making scooping ice cream easier by leaving it in the refrigerator an hour before serving. That is something I learned in my teens, when I worked at Carvel. It's a great hint for ice cream cakes. But when wanting a bowl of ice cream, you tend to not know you want it an hour before scooping.

Here's my hint. When you buy the ice cream, put it in a plastic bag from your grocery store. Just fold over the bag around the ice cream and place it in the freezer. It's pretty amazing how easy it is to scoop that way. Thanks for your and your mom's years of helpful hints.

-- Ellen, Toms River, N.J.

DEAR HELOISE: To keep lemons and limes fresh longer, add lemons to a large bowl with 4 quarts of water and 1 cup of white vinegar. Soak for 30 minutes. Dry well and store in a freezer bag with the air removed (use a straw). Reseal after opening. Lemons and limes keep for one month or longer in the bottom of the fridge.

-- Georgiana, Kerrville, Texas

