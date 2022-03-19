Hogs know to focus on ‘Teddy Buckets’

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The tattoo on the outside of Teddy Allen's lower right leg between the knee and an Under Armour crew sock is a famous quote coined by author Marianne Williamson.

It begins with, "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate." The last line of Allen's ink reads, "Your playing small does not serve the world."

Behind the heroics of one of the most intriguing characters -- on and off the court -- in the field, New Mexico State upset No. 5 seed Connecticut 70-63 on Thursday to advance to face No. 4 seed Arkansas today for a spot in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.

Allen, who is at his fifth college in as many years and long ago earned the nickname "Teddy Buckets," scored 37 points against the Huskies, including the final 15, to hand the underdog Aggies their first NCAA Tournament victory since 1993.

"I was just ready to play," Allen said. "I'm a hooper, and right now at the level I'm at, this is the biggest stage. This would be the worst time to fold. I just know, and I also know if we're going to advance in this thing, I've got to be playing good.

"I just came ready, and you have to block all the other stuff out."

There was 27.5 seconds remaining on the clock in Thursday's game against UConn, and it was not quite a done deal in the eyes of many. But Allen isn't most people.

After finishing a layup through contact to give New Mexico State a 65-60 lead and hitting the floor along the baseline, he jumped up and ran to the outskirts of the playing floor and faced the host of Aggies fans in attendance. At the top of his lungs and into the hysteria before him, he twice declared the game was over.

New Mexico State Coach Chris Jans, directly across the floor from his star, could only smile with a sense of awe and nod at the memory being made.

"Congratulations to Teddy Allen," said Jans, making his opening statement following the win. "That's quite the intro."

Allen later told reporters that Jans said in a timeout late in the game that he was going to find out whether or not his team was soft. The Aggies could have been labeled as such by some if they were unable to finish a game they controlled most of the evening.

Soft is not a description that accurately depicts New Mexico State, especially Allen.

Seven years ago, the now 6-6, 212-pound guard's weight ballooned to around 300. Growing up, he and his brother, Timmy, one the top players on No. 6 seed Texas' roster, were victims of their father's repetitive verbal abuse.

In 2011, as an eighth-grader, Allen was doing what he loved on the basketball court against grown men in open gyms on weekends, according to the Omaha World-Herald. He also learned that he lost his mother, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2009, following a game in 2016 in which he scored 42 points.

"I recruited him three times," Jans said Friday. "It took me that many for him to join the Aggies, and I think we're both very glad that he made that decision. Teddy gets maligned sometimes, and he has been nothing but really, really good for us. He has immersed himself in our culture, in our community.

"He is very well-liked, he is very popular in our community. Teddy Buckets gets the most requests of anybody we have. Really happy for [him) getting some national love. And he is on the stage, and I think this is what he has always dreamed of. It's happening right now."

Jans added Allen is unlike any player he has coached in his career. He has been at the junior college or Division I level since 1991 and is in his fifth season with the Aggies.

Allen's coach said he is as unique as they come in terms of his skill set and body type, later joking that his hand-eye coordination is so "off the charts" that he should take up golf.

"In practice, he'll be over by the water cooler and I'll blow the whistle and it will be time to regroup and get going, and he will just turn and throw up a 28-footer and get the bottom of the net," Jans said. "No one even really acknowledges it anymore.

"He is like a pitcher that can throw it from different slots. He can do that when he shoots the ball if you really watch him.

"He is the hardest-working kid I've ever had. I've had some really hard-nosed kids, but he is right there with the best players I've ever coached in terms of passion and work ethic and investing in his game."

Stylistically, Allen's on-court play is similar to that of former Arkansas guard Mason Jones, named The Associated Press' SEC co-Player of the Year in 2020. Both are crafty, wired to score and feature a below-the-rim offensive game.

Allen leads New Mexico State in scoring (19.8 points), rebounds per game (6.9) and steals (40), and is second on the team with 88 assists. He is an 86.7% free-throw shooter on 186 attempts.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman was asked about preparing for a player like Allen, who has something of an unorthodox style and is a tough shot taker and maker.

"He is really good, but I have also game planned for Kobe Bryant and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade," he said. "I mean, he presents a lot of problems because of his ability to draw fouls. He has unlimited range."