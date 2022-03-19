• Mario Draghi, premier of Italy, along with President Sergio Mattarella and the city of Bergamo paid tribute to the dead on the second anniversary of a tragic milestone of the pandemic, the day a convoy of army trucks had to transport bodies out of Bergamo because the cemeteries and crematoria were full.

• Ted Sadowski, an Atlanta police spokesman, said an Uber driver was killed in the suburb of Duluth when his SUV got stuck at a railroad crossing and was hit by a train, but his passenger jumped to safety, telling the driver, "I'm out of here."

• Luis Alvarez, acting police chief of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., proclaimed "kudos to her; she deserves to be applauded for her actions," as a bus driver was credited with saving lives by speeding into the parking lot of police headquarters when a gunman opened fire and killed two passengers.

• Vincent Zurzolo of ComicConnect said it's "arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting" as an undisclosed buyer paid $2,427,800 in an online auction for a copy of the 1939 Marvel Comics #1, which introduced Sub-Mariner and the Human Torch.

• Lance C. Ivey, an attorney, said the video evidence will prove that a Florida bridgetender, who raised a drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Palm Beach, Fla., before a 79-year-old woman walking her bicycle reached the other side, is responsible for her death.

• David Ansberry, a former hippie who in 2016 left a homemade bomb that did not explode at a police station in a Colorado mountain town, had his 27-year sentence reduced to time served on appeal, based in part on a determination that the prosecution did not prove terrorism.

• Jason Mumpower, comptroller of Tennessee, declared "The citizens and taxpayers of Mason deserve a financially sound government" as the state takes over supervision of the town, population 1,330, after what officials call 20 years of mismanagement.

• Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy tax collector in Rankin County, Miss., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $6,000 worth of trash-collection fees, with security video showing her stuffing cash into her pants.

• Gene Prevatt, sanitation director in Savannah, Ga., assured that "we get it cleaned up as quickly as we can" as 100 city workers hit the streets in the wee hours after the South's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration left behind a huge mess.