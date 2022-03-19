Lawyer for Little Rock murder suspect quits case

The lawyer for a Little Rock man accused of beating his wife to death more than three years ago quit Friday after the judge refused to postpone an evidentiary hearing and the pending first-degree murder trial for the 61-year-old defendant.

A public defender will now represent Timothy Clevenger after he swore he was destitute and could not hire another lawyer.

Patrick Benca, Clevenger's attorney since his September 2018 arrest, told Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson that he was not prepared for Friday's hearing and needed more time to get ready for the April trial. He said he hasn't been able to consult with Clevenger in four months.

Proceedings have already been postponed four times at Benca's request, and he promised when he was granted a delay in November that he would not ask for any more. Benca said Friday that he had to withdraw as Clevenger's lawyer when the judge refused his request to again postpone the proceedings.

Benca, who has received national attention for his efforts representing Damian Echols of the West Memphis Three, said the vicissitudes of navigating the criminal justice system during the covid pandemic have contributed to his inability to fully prepare for the proceedings.

He also said he's had a change in professional circumstances, telling the judge that when he was hired by Clevenger in 2018 he had co-counsel and investigators working for him but is now essentially operating on his own.

Describing the case as "complex," Benca said he needed at least three lawyers to properly represent his "innocent" client. There is no DNA, murder weapon or hard evidence tying Clevenger to the killing, Benca told the judge.

Chief deputy prosecutor John Johnson objected to further delays, although the judge pushed back Clevenger's trial until June, given that a new lawyer, Lou Marczuk with the public defender's office, has taken over the case.

Johnson further disputed the case is as difficult as Benca made it out to be, and told the judge Clevengers' son and daughters are ready for closure.

Margaret "Meg" Clevenger, 56, was found by her husband fatally injured on Labor Day 2018 behind the front door of the couple's two-story west Little Rock home on Old Forge Court. Timothy Clevenger said he had returned from a gym workout to find his stricken wife by the staircase and called 911.

Following a police dispatcher's instructions, Clevenger moved her into another room to try and administer first aid. The couple had three children and had been married for more than 30 years.

Timothy Clevenger was arrested three weeks later, following a week-long police search of the family home and an interview with detectives. He's been jailed ever since.

Police said Meg Clevenger died from a beating, with cuts, scrapes and bruises on her head and face, and at least three skull fractures, one of them in her face, that produced bleeding on the brain. Investigators described injuries on her hands as "defensive wounds," but Timothy Clevenger's defense has disputed that characterization, saying her injuries and death were caused by an accidental fall down the stairs because of a broken railing.

Clevenger's lawyers last year said the Clevengers' son has admitted to playing some role in her death, with prosecutors countering that the defense had taken a remark the younger Clevenger was reported to have made in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting

Investigators reported they grew suspicious of Timothy Clevenger because there was a lot of blood but none of it was on the family dog, which Clevenger said had been running free in the house until he got home. Police also found a blood mark on the upstairs master bedroom, although Clevenger said he had not gone upstairs after finding his wife. A spot of her blood was discovered in the couple's shower.

Meg Clevenger's therapist told police she had described their relationship as "very broken," while Timothy Clevenger said the couple had no problems. Investigators also reported finding evidence of financial distress, with police finding unpaid bills, some of them months old, in the home.

Further, police found no evidence of a break-in, with investigators ruling out robbery because there were valuables in plain sight, among them a computer, Meg Clevenger's purse and a diamond pendant she was wearing.

Police report having video evidence that Clevenger changed shirts between the time he left the gym and when police arrived, although he denied changing his clothes. He was wearing a white T-shirt when police arrived, but gym video shows he was wearing a green shirt with a design on the front and back, which has never been located. Investigators claim other video evidence contradicts the route Clevenger told police he took to drive to the gym.

Clevenger has been in trouble with the law before. His May 1988 arrest at age 28 for burglary and theft made front page news in Little Rock because his targets were churches and the materials he took were religious books, which authorities said were valued at $50,000.

Investigators said they could connect him to burglaries at 10 churches, but he was only charged with two burglaries. One of those churches reported an encyclopedia set, $13.75 in stamps and $3 in quarters taken from the pastor's office. Police seized stacks of books from Clevenger's home, including antique works dating to the late 1800s, with some of the volumes rubber-stamped with Clevenger's name.

Clevenger became a suspect after a witness to a break-in attempt got a license plate from an involved vehicle, which led detectives to him.

Police said that Clevenger, a junior at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, told investigators he had taken the books because he was studying to be a minister. He had done some maintenance and custodial work at a church across the street from one of the sanctuaries he was charged with burglarizing, Geyer Springs United Methodist Church. The other facility was Covenant Presbyterian Church, then located at 1900 N. University.

Six weeks after his arrest, Clevenger pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and theft in exchange for a sentence of two years' probation with a $500 fine. He was also ordered to undergo psychiatric counseling. Prosecutors dropped an attempted burglary charge involving Heritage Baptist Temple at 4910 Stagecoach Road.

Clevenger subsequently had the convictions expunged from his record. He was working as an accounting manager for the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality earning $62,531 annually after a recent promotion when he was charged with his wife's slaying.