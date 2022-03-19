Should read up on it

Poor Putin. I guess he never heard of David and Goliath.

RONALD BURKETT

Bella Vista

Caring airline agent

I would like to give a "shoutout" to a kind and caring American Airlines ticket agent. On Feb. 26, I checked in for a flight at the Little Rock Airport ticket counter along with my husband. A young gentlemen processed me and my husband. There was also a female ticket agent on duty. I regret I didn't notice either of their names. We were processed around 7:15 or so for a 9 a.m. flight to Charlotte, N.C. We presented our passports as our picture ID.

We had boarded the aircraft and were getting near to a takeoff when I heard my name called out by a very attractive middle-aged Black woman. She was the ticket agent I had seen previously. She had come the full distance from the check-in counter to the airplane to return our very important covid vaccination cards which had fallen out of our passport folders. I can't imagine the problems we would have had without this documentation.

Thank you to a very caring person!

DORTHEA KUBICA

Hot Springs Village

Need rehabilitation

My deepest gratitude for publishing the March 17 opinion piece by Coralie Koonce titled "Throw key away: We need alternatives to prison." She makes a powerful case for overhauling our Arkansas "justice" system beginning at the local level.

My family has seen, firsthand, the problems with public defenders who are poorly trained and unsuccessfully "serving" defendants. Often, these defenders simply want to get a plea bargain to satisfy the local authorities. Once defendants are sentenced to serve time in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, their families are faced with unusually high costs of commissary items, phone-card accounts and other costs necessary to have communications with their loved ones.

Please continue to shine a light on this issue. We need more and better rehabilitation programs. Not more prisons.

GAYLE CROMWELL COSTON

Camden

Certainly qualified

I am thrilled by the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court. For one thing, she will make the court look more like the population it serves. For another, her qualifications are certainly outstanding--and comforting, no matter her color!

RADINE TREES NEHRING

Fayetteville

Support heart health

Over the past year, central Arkansas and its surrounding communities have prioritized health more than ever. Our region has rallied around healthy habits by prioritizing mental and physical health.

Now is the time to renew that commitment to health. Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 killer of Americans. We need to meet that challenge with the same vigor to better prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease and stroke so that fewer people suffer and die.

Improving health is a long-term plan and what we do as a community today builds a future and a legacy for this area. When you support and participate in the Central Arkansas Heart Walk, you are helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care and that fewer people become a statistic.

Walk with us on April 30 on our path at Northshore Riverwalk Park. With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are a part of the solution for a world of longer, healthier lives.

The American Heart Association's top priority is the health and well- being of individuals and their families today and in the future, in every community, from here to everywhere. So, let's keep the momentum going as we continue to prioritize the health of central Arkansas and its surrounding communities. For more information, please visit CentralArkansasHeartWalk.org.

ERIN and JEFF MARCUSSEN

Little Rock

Erin and Jeff Marcussen are co-chairs of the Central Arkansas Heart Walk.