LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Kentucky baseball Game 2

Arkansas 0, Kentucky 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
The first pitch of the game was smoked out to centerfield but Braydon Webb made an incredibly acrobatic catch over his head near the warning track.
Pregame:
It is a sunny evening in Fayetteville with the temperature in the mid-60s.
The Razorbacks are looking to extend their winning streak to ten games. Arkansas has won its last four SEC opening series with sweeps from 2017- 19, going 11-1 in that span.
Probable starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (3-1, 2.66 ERA) vs Kentucky LHP Magdiel Cotto (1-0, 7.24 ERA)
Arkansas Lineup:
3B Wallace
1B Stovall
C Turner
RF Lanzilli
2B Moore
DH Slavens
SS Battles
CF Webb
LF Gregory