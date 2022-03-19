LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Kentucky baseball Game 2

Arkansas 0, Kentucky 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The first pitch of the game was smoked out to centerfield but Braydon Webb made an incredibly acrobatic catch over his head near the warning track.

Pregame:

It is a sunny evening in Fayetteville with the temperature in the mid-60s.

The Razorbacks are looking to extend their winning streak to ten games. Arkansas has won its last four SEC opening series with sweeps from 2017- 19, going 11-1 in that span.

Probable starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (3-1, 2.66 ERA) vs Kentucky LHP Magdiel Cotto (1-0, 7.24 ERA)

Arkansas Lineup:

3B Wallace

1B Stovall

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

DH Slavens

SS Battles

CF Webb

LF Gregory