Longhorns rebuff unheralded Stags





AUSTIN, Texas -- Aaliyah Moore scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Texas overcame a gritty effort from Fairfield to open the NCAA Tournament with a 70-52 win Friday night on the Longhorns' home court.

Texas, a No. 2 seed, smothered No. 15-seed Fairfield early, holding the Stags under 10 points in each of the first two quarters as the Longhorns built a 39-18 lead by halftime and looked to be on cruise control.

Then they had to fight off a scrappy, experienced Fairfield lineup that refused to wilt. The Stags cut the Texas lead to 56-46 early in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns were looking tired and sloppy before Aliyah Matharu hit a much-needed three-pointer. She then fed Moore for a layup over two defenders that created a 15-point cushion that Texas could manage the rest of the way.

Moore's two free throws with 3:48 left pushed the Texas lead to 20 and put the game finally out of reach. Moore went 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Rori Harmon, the Big 12 freshman of the year, scored 10 points and had 11 assists for Texas (27-6). The Longhorns advance to Sunday's second round against No. 7 seed Utah (21-11), which beat No. 10 Arkansas 92-69 earlier Friday.

Lou Lopez Senechal of France scored 17 points for Fairfield (25-7). But the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player of the year had to leave the game with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter after getting a cut on her left cheek while battling for a rebound.

SPOKANE REGIONAL

Karli Seay made a three-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds remaining, and 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast ousted fifth-seeded Virginia Tech 84-81 in College Park, Md., despite a career-high 42 points by Elizabeth Kitley. Kierstan Bell scored 22 points for FGCU, which was ranked in the AP Top 25 this week but received a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles (30-2) showed exactly how dangerous they can be, overcoming a huge matchup problem against the 6-6 Kitley. Bell scored inside with just over a minute remaining to put the Eagles up 76-74. After a miss by Kitley, Seay connected from beyond the arc to make it a five-point game, and FGCU made enough free throws to hold on. ... Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and Diamond Miller added 23 to lift fourth-seeded Maryland to a 102-71 rout of 13th-seeded Delaware. Jasmine Dickey led the Blue Hens (24-8) with 31 points, but they couldn't keep up with a Maryland team that looked healthy and ready for this NCAA Tournament. The Terrapins (22-8) advanced to face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Katie Benzan scored 17 points for Maryland. ... Ioanna Chatzileonti had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and eighth-seeded Kansas beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 77-58. The Jayhawks' 6-6 junior center Taiyanna Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. She also swatted away a pair of shots to extend her a single-season school record to 92 blocks. Kansas (21-9) advances to face defending NCAA champion Stanford.

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds while top-seeded South Carolina's stifling defense held Howard to the fewest points ever in a women's NCAA Tournament game in a 79-21 victory in Columbia, S.C. The 21 points for the Bison broke the record held by Kansas State which scored 26 in a loss to UConn in 2012. The Gamecocks (30-2) held Howard (21-10) to a NCAA Tournament record low four points in the first half as they took a 44-4 lead. ... Karla Erjavec scored 14 points to lead a balanced Miami offense to 78-66 victory over South Florida. The No. 8 seeded Hurricanes (21-12) shot 54% and all 10 players who played more than a minute scored to help Miami win its ninth game in the last 11. The Hurricanes led by as much as 19 before halftime, but ninth-seeded South Florida (24-9) kept hanging around. USF twice cut the deficit to nine in the second half but couldn't get any closer. Miami advances to Sunday's second round against top overall seed South Carolina. Elena Tsineke led South Florida with 21 points and Elisa Pinzan added 19. ... Caitlin Clark had 27 points and 10 assists and Monika Czinano added 18 points as Iowa defeated Illinois State 98-58 in Iowa City, Iowa. Gabbie Marshall and Tomi Taiwo each had 13 points for the Hawkeyes (24-7). JuJu Redmond led Illinois State (19-14) with 25 points. Mary Crompton had 11. ... Morgan Maly matched a career high with 20 points and Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16 as 10th-seeded Creighton defeated No. 7 seed Colorado 84-74. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Bluejays, making their first NCAA appearance since 2018. Creighton (21-9) will play either No. Iowa on Sunday. Colorado finished the season at 22-9. Creighton led 63-61 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter, then pulled away with a 7-0 run. Jaylyn Sherrod had a career-high 27 points for Colorado. Hollingshed, the Buffaloes' leading scorer this season, had 15 points, 13 in the second half, and Quay Miller had 12. ... Jenna Staiti scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as sixth-seeded Georgia defeated No. 11 Dayton 70-54. Que Morrison added 16 points for the Bulldogs (21-9) and also collected eight rebounds, while Jillian Hollingshead scored 15 points. Makira Cook led the Flyers (26-6) with 21 points.

WICHITA REGIONAL

NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Jordan Lewis scored 23 and the Baylor women won their 19th consecutive first-round game in the women's NCAA Tournament, overwhelming Hawaii 89-49 in Waco, Texas. Smith and Lewis combined to score the first 27 Baylor points in the third quarter, when the No. 2 seed Bears outscored the Rainbow Wahine 34-8 after taking a modest nine-point lead into halftime. Amy Atwell scored 29 points but was limited to nine after halftime as 15th-seeded Hawaii (20-10) faded and fell to 1-7 in the NCAA Tournament. Queen Egbo had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Bears (28-6). ... Chloe Lamb scored 20 points and the South Dakota earned its first NCAA Tournament victory, beating Mississippi 75-61. Fellow senior Hannah Sjerven had 20 points and seven rebounds as the 10th-seeded Coyotes (28-5) broke through in their fourth consecutive tournament appearance and fifth in 10 eligible seasons. Freshman Maddie Krull scored 13 points. The difference in experience showed with the Rebels (23-9) making their first NCAA appearance in 15 years as seventh-seeded Ole Miss never led while shooting 27% in the first quarter and 39% for the game. ... Kayleigh Truong scored a career-high 20 points to lead Gonzaga past Nebraska 68-55 in Louisville, Ky. Truong scored 15 of her points in the second half, and those came after she landed awkwardly in a second-quarter collision with Nebraska's Jaz Shelley and missed the final five minutes of the first half. She scored the first two baskets of the second half as Gonzaga (27-6) won its sixth consecutive game. Melody Kempton and Yvonne Ejim added 14 each for Gonzaga, which shot 46.4%. Sam Haiby led Nebraska (24-9) with a season-high 20 points. ... Hailey Van Lith scored 17 of her 20 points in the first half and top-seeded Louisville never looked back as the Cardinals routed Albany 83-51. Louisville (26-4) used runs of 13-0, 14-0 and 9-0 in the first half to build a 48-20 halftime lead. The Great Danes (23-10) came into the tournament allowing just 48.6 points per game, the second-best defense in the country. Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 14 points.

Friday’s scores and today’s schedule

All times Central

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina 79, Howard 21

Miami 78, South Florida 66

At James H. Hilton Coliseum

Ames, Iowa

Georgia 70, Dayton 54

Iowa St. 78, Texas-Arlington 71

At Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa City, Iowa

Creighton 84, Colorado 74

Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58

TODAY’S GAMES

At McKale Center

Tuscon, Ariz.

North Carolina (23-6) vs. Stephen F. Austin (28-4),

6:30 p.m.

Arizona (20-7) vs. UNLV (26-6), 9 p.m.

WICHITA REGIONAL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At KFC Yum! Center

Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 83, Albany (NY) 51

Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55

At Ferrell Center

Waco, Texas

South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61

Baylor 89, Hawaii 49

TODAY’S GAMES

At Thompson-Boling Arena

Knoxville, Tenn.

Oregon (20-11) vs. Belmont (22-7), 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee (23-8) vs. Buffalo (25-8), 2 p.m.

At Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, Mich.

BYU (26-3) vs. Villanova (23-8), noon

Michigan (22-6) vs. American (23-8), 2:30 p.m.

SPOKANE REGIONAL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Maples Pavilion

Stanford, Calif.

Stanford 78, Montana St. 37

Kansas 77, Georgia Tech 58

At Xfinity Center

College Park, Md.

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81

Maryland 102, Delaware 71

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Utah 92, Arkansas 69

Texas 70, Fairfield 52

TODAY’S GAMES

At Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Baton Rouge, La.

Ohio St. (23-6) vs. Missouri St., 1:30 p.m.

LSU (25-5) vs. Jackson St. (23-6), 4 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL

TODAY’S GAMES

At Reynolds Coliseum

Raleigh, N.C.

NC State (29-3) vs. Longwood, 1 p.m.

Washington St. (19-10) vs. Kansas St. (19-12), 10:30

a.m.

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

Notre Dame (22-8) vs. UMass (26-6), 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma (24-8) vs. IUPUI (24-4), 9 p.m.

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Kentucky (19-11) vs. Princeton (24-4), 3 p.m.

Indiana (22-8) vs. Charlotte (22-9), 12:30 p.m.

At XL Center

Hartford, Conn.

UCF (25-3) vs. Florida (21-10), 2:30 p.m.

UConn (25-5) vs. Mercer (23-6), noon





Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard shoots against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) goes up for a shot against Florida Gulf Coast guard Kerstie Phills, center, and guard Kierstan Bell (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)











Gallery: NCAA Women's Tournament, 3-18-2022







