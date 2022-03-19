



• Dolly Parton remains on the list of this year's nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country icon asking to be removed because she hasn't "earned that right." The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in effect that it's up to the voters to decide. "Dolly's recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony," the foundation said Thursday. On Monday, Parton went on social media to "respectfully bow out," saying she didn't want to take votes away from the other nominees. She had no immediate comment on the latest decision. Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel. Artists who have made both the rock and country halls include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers. The foundation said there's plenty of room for artists who aren't pure rockers. "From its inception, rock 'n' roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture," it said. "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

• Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket. The "Saturday Night Live" star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos' space travel company said Thursday night. The company had announced earlier in the week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin's next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday but has been shifted to March 29 for more testing, the company said. Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company's first flight with passengers in July. The company said it will announce Davidson's replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos' guest; the company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers. Davidson, who is dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in 2020's semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island" in addition to his "Saturday Night Live" gig.





Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short trip to space in late March. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





