The nation in brief: NASA chief says Russians cooperating

NASA chief says Russians cooperating

ATLANTA -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday played down recent comments by the head of Russia's space agency that the United States would have to use broomsticks to fly to space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies.

"That's just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he's worked with us," Nelson said. "The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they're professional. They don't miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control."

Nelson spoke hours before three Russian cosmonauts launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station, the first crew launch since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts, and many worry Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the space station.

Besides threatening to pull out of the station and drop it on the U.S., Europe or elsewhere, Rogozin had the flags of other countries covered on a Soyuz rocket awaiting liftoff with internet satellites. The launch was called off after the customer, London-based OneWeb, refused his demands that the satellites not be used for military purposes and the British government halt its financial backing.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei -- who Tuesday broke the U.S. single-spaceflight record of 340 days -- is due to leave the space station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.

NASA has said the homecoming plans are unchanged.

Texas crews struggle to contain wildfires

Fire crews in Central Texas struggled Friday to contain windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff's deputy dead.

Strengthened by drought conditions, the fires merged to form what officials call a "complex" that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas.

Officials in Eastland County reported the death of a sheriff's deputy, Barbara Fenley, who they said was trying to save people from the fires. It's unclear how or when she died. No other casualties have been reported.

As of Friday afternoon, the fires had burned about 70.9 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 4% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don't yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for the forest service. However, Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 50 homes had burned as of Friday afternoon.

Smaller fires were burning in other parts of Texas. A Baptist church in Ranger was destroyed Thursday when flames engulfed the 103-year-old building. The police department and other historic buildings were also burned, TV station WFAA reported.

The fire, which was fueled by high winds, may have started from a barbecue pit, Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said.

Ex-Trump aide's voter registration probed

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina state investigators are probing the voter registration of Mark Meadows, a chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, amid questions about him listing a home he never owned on voter records, the state attorney general's office said Thursday.

Attorney General Josh Stein's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows' registration after a local prosecutor requested that state authorities oversee any probe of the matter, North Carolina Department of Justice spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said.

In a letter Monday, Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch asked the attorney general's office to handle any such probe and said she would recuse herself from the matter. She noted that Meadows, a former congressman from the area, contributed to her campaign for district attorney and appeared in political ads endorsing her.

She also said she had no knowledge of the case until it was reported in the media.

A spokesman for Meadows didn't respond to a request for comment.

Late cinematographer's parents in Kyiv

The parents of late "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are reportedly trapped in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as Russian forces continue attacking humanitarian corridors, areas designed to evacuate civilians in war.

Hutchins was the Ukrainian-born cinematographer who died after being accidentally shot by a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico in October.

Her husband, Matthew Hutchins, said her mother continues to work as a nurse in the same Kyiv hospital she has worked at for more than 10 years, TMZ reported Friday. Her father also remains in Kyiv.

The late cinematographer's sister, as well as her 3-year-old niece, have both made it to the Romanian border, a spokesperson for Hutchins told the news site.





This still image from WSIL-TV taken on Thursday, March 17, 2022 shows chain-reaction collisions involving dozens of vehicles on a foggy interstate in southeast Missouri. The collisions began about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 57 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, “then migrated to the northbound lanes,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles — including several semitrailers — in the wreckage. (WSIL-TV via AP)



