Institute recognizes Tyson Foods plant

Tyson Foods has received recognition awards from the North American Meat Institute for steps taken to improve its environmental impact.

The awards recognized 44 of Tyson's beef, poultry, pork and prepared foods processing plants that complied with a model that measures environmental management practices.

Three of the locations are Tyson poultry plants in Hope, Nashville and Texarkana, Ark.

"We're proud of the hard work from each of our plants as we endeavor to sustainably feed the world," Kevin Igli, senior vice president and chief environmental officer at Tyson Foods, said in a written statement Friday.

Of the locations, 38 are Tier 3, a category with criteria developed in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Agency. The remaining six locations were Tier 1, the lowest of the four categories.

The North American Meat Institute's model is also able to track the progress Tyson has made in reducing carbon emissions, water use and the amount of waste sent to landfills.

-- Nathan Owens

FedEx profit in 3Q misses projections

FedEx shares fell Friday after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases.

Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the Memphis-based courier said in a statement late Thursday. Analysts had expected $4.65 on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales were $23.6 billion, while analysts had predicted $23.5 billion.

"Our strong quarterly operating income increase was dampened by the surge of the omicron variant, which caused disruptions to our networks and diminished customer demand in January and into February," Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said in the statement.

FedEx and other couriers have increased prices for delivery service since covid-19 ushered in a surge of online buying that hasn't let up even as the pandemic has eased. Unreliable supply chains have also pushed more freight to the air, driving profit at the company's FedEx Express unit, which accounts for about half of the company's sales. The Freight unit, which makes up less than 10% of total revenue, had price and volume gains, helping shore up profit.

The shares fell $9.07, or 4%, to close Friday at $218.91.

-- Bloomberg News

State index finishes at 811.14, up 11.03

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 811.14, up 11.03.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.