Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Oman Bravo, 24, of 2254 Tasman Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Bravo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Babu Lal, 36, of 4605 S.W. Plumley Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Lal was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Austin Lamb, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lamb was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Eddie Shipman, 24, of 504 W. Worchester St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Shipman was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Shawn Eisenhart, 42, of 2405 Woodland Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Eisenhart was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Tyler Chandler, 34, of 391 N. Canvas Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault, introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person and endangering the welfare of a minor. Chandler was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.